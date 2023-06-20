ICA Shows How To Use Automated Immigration Lanes, Submit Arrival Card Early & Don’t Cover Face

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

ICA Advises Travellers To Remove Cap & Masks When Using Automated Immigration Lanes

In April, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced that it had expanded the Automated Clearance Initiative (ACI) to allow travellers from 51 jurisdictions to use automated lanes at Changi Airport and Singapore’s land checkpoints.

Perhaps to inform new users, they posted a video demonstrating how travellers can utilise the automated lanes for a breezy clearance process.

The reminders include for travellers to remove accessories like caps and masks but not less ‘prominent’ ones like contact lenses.

1. Submit SG Arrival Card 3 days before arriving in Singapore

Upon slotting their passports in the smart gantries, some travellers might instead be referred to the manual customs counter.

That might not be due to issues with the gantry or their document. Instead, it could simply be because they’ve forgotten to submit their SG Arrival Cards (SGAC).

The ICA reminds travellers — including Singaporeans, Permanent Residents, Long-Term Pass holders, and foreign visitors — to submit their SGACs up to three days before arriving in Singapore.

The SGAC is available via ICA’s website here.

2. Contact lenses are fine, but remove head accessories like caps & masks

We see all sorts of getups among travellers who may sport accessories like caps, masks and glasses to hide their tired faces.

While these are okay when you’re out and about, you should remove them at the gantries as they may obstruct the facial scanners.

Regular contact lenses are fine, though, as they don’t alter your facial features.

You only need to remove your contact lenses if they’re coloured or have patterns.

3. Do not occupy yourself with talking to fellow travellers

Travellers, especially first-time visitors, might understandably find themselves getting excited about visiting Singapore.

But such chitchat can certainly wait, especially if they’re in the midst of passing through the automated gantries.

In the demonstration video, the ICA urged travellers to contain their excitement and look squarely at the gantry’s cameras to enjoy a smooth clearance process.

No need to enrol biometrics before arriving in Singapore

In April, ICA expanded the ACI such that visitors from 51 jurisdictions can enter Singapore through automated lanes at Changi Airport and land checkpoints.

Best of all, foreign visitors need not enrol themselves prior to arriving in Singapore.

Instead, travellers’ biometrics — such as iris, facial, and fingerprint images — are “automatically enrolled” during their arrival clearance process.

As of April 2023, there are currently 130 and 40 automated lanes currently deployed at Changi Airport and Singapore land checkpoints respectively.

