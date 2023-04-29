Foreign Visitors Including M’sians Can Self-Enrol To Use Automated Lanes At S’pore Immigration Checkpoints

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Foreign Vistors To Singapore Can Self-Enrol At Automated Lanes

Earlier this week, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced that more foreign visitors can now use automated lanes at Singapore’s checkpoints.

In a follow-up announcement, ICA released the news that eligible foreign visitors can now self-enrol upon arrival.

The Automated Clearance Initiative (ACI) is available at Changi Airport, Woodlands Checkpoint, and Tuas Checkpoint.

Self-enrol biometrics at automated lanes during arrival

On Saturday (29 Apr), ICA announced that foreign visitors can now self-enrol for the use of automated lanes.

Based on the announcement, visitors can self-enrol as they clear immigration upon arrival.

However, before doing so, they must submit their SG Arrival Card either through the MyICA Mobile App or the ICA website.

This must be done up to three days before they arrive in Singapore.

Upon arrival, visitors may proceed to the Automated Immigration Lanes at Singapore’s checkpoints.

After scanning their passports for verification, they then need to register their biometrics.

If their enrolment has been approved, foreign visitors will receive an Electronic Visit Pass (e-Pass) in their email.

Following which, they will be able to automatically use the automated lanes upon departure and future visits.

Here’s a helpful infographic of the process courtesy of ICA:

According to the ICA, first-time visitors to Singapore may also self-enrol — if they are eligible.

Automated lanes at checkpoints open to eligible visitors

Foreign visitors are eligible for the ACI if they meet the following criteria:

Fulfil entry requirements

Aged six and above

Hold a machine-readable biometric passport

Passport holders of eligible countries/places/groups

Based on ICA’s website, citizens of 51 countries in the world are eligible for the initiative.

Easier way to clear Singapore customs

This is good news for Malaysians who live right across the border — especially those who commute to Singapore regularly for work.

While the self-enrolment procedure seems simple enough, ICA has assured visitors that officers will be present to help those who need assistance.

Therefore, we can hope that the new initiative will ease human congestion at Singapore’s checkpoints.

