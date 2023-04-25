More Foreign Visitors Can Now Use Automated Lanes To Clear S’pore Customs

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Visitors From 51 Jurisdictions Can Use Automated Lanes At Singapore Checkpoints

The most troublesome part about travelling is probably clearing immigration customs. The long queues and the tedious procedures are definitely not anyone’s favourite aspect of going overseas.

In Singapore, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has made things way faster with its Automated Clearance Initiative (ACI). Since 2022, the automated lanes have allowed travellers from eligible countries to clear customs quicker than going through traditional immigration counters.

On Tuesday (25 Apr), the ICA announced that travellers from more countries can use such lanes at Changi Airport and our land checkpoints in Woodlands and Tuas.

Now, passport holders from 51 jurisdictions are eligible for the ACI without prior registration. Before this, the ACI was only available to those from 16 jurisdictions.

On top of that, holders of the APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) may also use the lanes.

Automatic enrolment for eligible foreign visitors

In a press statement, the ICA explained that the ACI directs eligible foreign visitors to the automated lanes for immigration clearance. This also applies to first-time visitors to Singapore.

The ACI works by utilising the traveler’s biometric data and automatically enrolling them during the arrival process on their first visit. Such data includes their iris, facial, and fingerprint images.

The ICA will notify travellers on their enrolment via their electronic visit pass, or E-Pass. Typically, travellers will receive the E-Pass via email after clearing immigration.

Travellers who have enrolled can henceforth use the automated lanes when they depart, and on future visits to the country to Singapore.

Aim for more use of automated lanes in future

According to the ICA, the ACI is an important part of its New Clearance Concept (NCC). It aims to normalise automated immigration clearance at the checkpoints.

Currently, over four million foreign visitors have cleared immigrations using the ACI.

The ICA projects that the automated lanes will clear 95% of arrivals at Changi Airport by the first quarter of 2024.

Once more travellers use these lanes, ICA can direct manpower away from manual counters. Officers can thus enhance their job scopes to include profiling assessment and investigative work.

The authority has apparently tried to make the ACI enrolment process as seamless as possible. While self-enrolment is possible, the ICA will deploy officers to assist those who require additional help.

Hopefully, this will make travelling in and out of Singapore more convenient for everyone.

Featured image adapted from World Aviation Festival.