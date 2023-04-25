Causeway Link Bus Bay At Woodlands Checkpoint Arrival Hall To Be Relocated From 27 Apr

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woodlands Checkpoint Causeway Link Bus Bay Relocated For Easier Access

As more commuters begin to cross the borders with the easing of Covid-19 measures, foot traffic at checkpoint bus bays has correspondingly increased.

In a bid to reduce the congestion at Woodlands Checkpoint Arrival Hall’s bus bay, the Causeway Link bus service will be relocating to a space nearer to the escalators.

Changes will be effective from 27 Apr.

Causeway Link bus bay relocated for easier access

Causeway Link shared in a Facebook post on 23 Apr that their Woodlands Checkpoint boarding bus bay will be relocated.

Their new location will be at Bus Bay No.13 and No.14.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the Causeway Link boarding bus bay is currently adjacent to the public bus boarding bay. To get there, passengers have to go around the back after getting off the escalator.

As a result, the boarding area gets very congested during peak periods, with snaking queues forming till outside the immigration hall, at times causing confusion.

After the relocation, passengers will simply have to go straight after descending from the arrival hall via the escalators.

Causeway Link’s new spot, which will be near the Land Transport Authority (LTA) counter, will thus be more easily accessible.

The new boarding bay will also be closer to the boarding bays of factory buses, express buses and chartered buses.

With this new arrangement, the public bus and Causeway link bus queues will be separated, thus dispersing the passenger crowd.

Pictures additionally reveal that their new spot is demarcated with queue barriers. This will hopefully facilitate the movement of large crowds during peak periods.

The shift will be effective from this Thursday (27 Apr).

Staff will guide passengers to new spot during transition period

Since Causeway Link’s new bus bay will occupy a larger spot after the relocation, they can accommodate multiple queues at the same time.

Therefore, crowds can hopefully be managed better to reduce congestion, even during peak periods.

Commuters who will be travelling to Malaysia via bus soon need not worry about finding their way as Causeway Link staff will be on-site to guide passengers to the new bus bay during initial stages of the shift.

