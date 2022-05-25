S’pore To JB Causeway Link Buses To Use Cashless Payments, Commuters Should Get ManjaLink Cards

Causeway Link Buses Transition To Cashless Payments From 1 Jun

Of the numerous ways available to cross the Causeway, many opt to make their way across the borders via bus.

For those who plan on doing so soon, do note that Causeway Link buses will be going cashless from 1 Jun.

In light of the transition, commuters are advised to get Manjalink cards. Commuters can use them at both stations and checkpoints.

Get ManjaLink card to make cashless payments

According to a Facebook post by bus operator Causeway Link, the shift from cash to cashless payment will start on 1 Jun.

Services from Singapore to Malaysia will be the first to undergo this change, with services in the other direction set to adopt the change at a later date.

The change offers more convenience to passengers as they won’t need to be held up by producing the right cash amounts in buses or at stations or checkpoints.

Although EZ-Link cards and NETS FlashPay can be used at dedicated Causeway Link stations in Singapore, they are not accepted at checkpoints and inside the bus.

Buy ManjaLink card in person, top them up virtually

Commuters can purchase ManjaLink cards at these locations:

Kranji Mobile @ Kranji MRT (self-service kiosk)

Queen Street Bus Terminal (self-service kiosk)

JP1 entrance at Jurong Point (self-service kiosk)

Johor Bahru CIQ

Johor Bahru Sentral

Gelang Patah Terminal

The full list of places, including their opening hours and exact locations, can be found on the ManjaLink website here.

While commuters need to head down to these locations to purchase the card, they can subsequently top it up through the LUGO app.

Hope transition to cashless payment will cut down on travelling time

Those who travel frequently between Singapore and Malaysia will likely appreciate the transition as it eliminates the hassle of cash payments.

Let’s hope this speeds up the travelling process so we can enjoy all that Johor Bahru has to offer, without the jams.

