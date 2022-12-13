Ice Magic S’pore Visitor Allegedly Spends 2.5 Hours Queueing, Organisers Apologise For Hold-Up

Ice Magic Visitor Allegedly Spent 2.5 Hours Queuing On 10 Dec Afternoon

The Ice Magic attraction at The Great Bay Fiesta has been a hit among Singaporeans, presumably because it allows visitors to frolic in some wintery fun without venturing overseas.

However, the attraction’s popularity has seemingly come at a cost — long waiting times.

Recently, Miss Ng took to TikTok to recount her visit to the festive attraction — she and her companions allegedly spent a total of 2.5 hours waiting to enter the pavilion and get on their first ride.

Responding to such concerns, a spokesperson for Ice Magic apologised for the long waiting times and said they’re doing all they can to ease the situation.

Ice Magic visitor spends 2.5 hours queueing & leaves after trying 1 ride

In a video posted on Sunday (11 Dec), Miss Ng took to TikTok to share her recent experience visiting Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy over the weekend.

In the video, the 23-year-old student shared that there was already a long queue outside the attraction when she, her niece, and two other friends arrived.

According to her, they spent 1.5 hours queueing to enter the pavilion.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the group of four apparently had to queue for another hour to try the 70-metre snow slope, which apparently lasted just 15 minutes.

In the end, the group of four left the attraction at about 6pm without trying any of the other activities.

Elaborating on the queueing situation, Miss Ng said “there wasn’t even a proper line to queue”, and compared the lines to “random people just queueing up together”.

She also recalled a particularly awkward encounter with a mother and her two children – all dressed in winterwear – asking her where the start of the queue was.

“I was so freaking embarrassed to tell her that the start was like one hour away”, said the 23-year-old.

Better crowd management needed

Recounting the incident, Miss Ng said that the “crowd management could have been done better on so many levels”.

In particular, she pointed out the fact that the tickets allowed visitors to visit the attractions for ‘blocks’ of four hours.

In Miss Ng’s case, her ticket allowed her to visit the attraction between 3pm and 7pm on Sunday (10 Dec).

However, she feels that organisers should stagger visitors’ timings. For instance, they should provide specific timeslots at 4pm, 5pm and so forth, instead of one lengthy period in the evening.

That way, visitors will have to be at the venue within a specific timeframe before leaving and making way for others.

After her experience, Miss Ng ended the video by claiming that the attraction wasn’t worth the S$45 she paid. Rather than having a good time, she apparently felt that she had paid to waste her own time.

Ice Magic apologises for extended wait times

In response to MS News’ queries, a spokesperson for ‘Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice’ apologised for the “extended wait times” and the inconvenience it caused.

They explained that ‘Ice Magic’ received an “overwhelming response” over the weekends, resulting in long queues. This was especially the case for the 3pm-7pm time slot.

Aware of the issues, they assured the public that they were doing all they can to resolve them.

They’ve since adjusted their entry mechanism slightly to ensure a more pleasant experience for everyone.

Now, those who’ve booked tickets for the 3pm-7pm session can stay till 10pm, when the attraction closes.

Additionally, those who couldn’t enter Ice Magic on 10 Dec due to the crowds may reschedule their visit without any extra costs.

They may do so by emailing SISTIC via feedback@sistic.com.sg.

Featured image courtesy of Miss Ng.