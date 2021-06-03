IKEA Islandwide Delivery Available On Foodpanda

IKEA is everyone’s favourite Swedish furniture store and their food hall is no less popular. Few can resist the alluring aroma of their Swedish meatballs and chicken wings while you tour their sprawling halls.

But with Phase 2 Heightened Alert necessitating that we stay home unless necessary, IKEA jaunts and dine-ins won’t be a thing until at least 13 Jun.

Now, they’re offering islandwide delivery together with foodpanda, ensuring that you can enjoy IKEA cuisine right from home.

With your IKEA furniture, of course.

IKEA has islandwide delivery on foodpanda

The online store is filled with most of the food and drinks you can expect to find at IKEA.

The favourite meatballs are going for $16 per 1kg bag.

The plant meatball version’s available as well.

On the bag, there’s an advisory to pair your meatballs with mashed potatoes, sauce, and lingonberry jam.

Not to worry, for you can get sauces and lingonberry jam to your home as well.

And in case you happen to be a fan of cod roe – an acquired taste, to be sure – there’s that for you too.

Other manners of courses are available as well, including salmon fillets.

Keep your leftovers in handy resealable bags

Whipped up a little too much for your fam to finish? IKEA’s thought of that too, and you can deliver resealable bags as well as lunch boxes to your home.

There are even tea towels in case of any thrills and spills. Seems like as you’d expect, IKEA’s thought of every possibility and has a product for every occasion.

Zhng up your dinner experience at home with IKEA

IKEA delivery is available from foodpanda’s Shops and it’ll direct you to your nearest outlet.

Note that the JEM Jurong outlet is closed until 5 Jun.

You can find more info here.

Dining experiences at home can be as fancy as you wish and customisable – to an extent – with IKEA’s range of options.

