S’pore household refuse collection fees will increase from 1 July due to rising operational costs

NEA announces revision of household refuse collection fees from July onwards

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has announced an increase in household refuse collection fees across Singapore.

It explained that the fee increase would “ensure Singapore’s overall waste management system can operate sustainably”.

The revised fees will kick in from 1 July.

Fees for household refuse collection to go up

In a media release published on Thursday (28 March), NEA said that HDBs and non-landed private housing in the public waste collection scheme will see household refuse collection fees increase by S$0.39 to S$10.20 a month.

The current refuse collection fee is S$9.81 a month.

For landed homes, the fee will increase from S$32.67 to S$34 per month — a S$1.33 increase.

The fees are inclusive of 9% GST, which took effect on 1 Jan this year.

Fee increase to keep up with rising costs

According to the NEA, the increase in refuse collection fees is due to rising operational and manpower costs.

Public Waste Collectors (PWCs) are appointed through competitive tenders to collect refuse from households.

Currently, three PWCs operate across six sectors in Singapore.

Each household pays its PWC the fee through its monthly utility bill.

The fees are reviewed every two years.

NEA noted that the average PWC charges have increased in tandem with rising costs over the past few years.

Support for HDB households

Singaporean HDB owners can have their refuse collection fee offset by the GST Voucher – U-Save and the Assurance Package (AP) U-Save.

The U-Save rebates help eligible households cope with utility expenses, which include the refuse collection fee.

Rebates are credited directly into the utility accounts of eligible households, managed by SP services.

Also read: Electricity tariffs for S’pore households will fall by 0.3% from April to June 2024

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from rockinfreakapotamus on YouTube.