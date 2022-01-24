Indonesia Announces Travel Bubble For Singapore Visitors To Enter Bintan & Batam

It’s been 2 years since Covid-19 struck and many of us have not been overseas since.

Last year, Singapore announced Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) with several countries and it seems like things might be looking up even more this year.

On Monday (24 Jan), Indonesia announced that they are opening a safe travel corridor for Singapore visitors.

The travel bubble will make trips to popular holiday destinations, Bintan and Batam, possible again.

Indonesia hopes travel bubble boosts tourism

On Monday (24 Jan), Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said they will be opening a safe travel corridor for Singapore travellers to visit Bintan and Batam.

The minister shared at a virtual press conference that the Indonesian government is now prepared to establish the travel bubble as Covid-19 cases in both cities are under control.

They are also pushing the establishment of the travel bubble in hopes of encouraging tourism activities in Bintan and Batam, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Travellers have to be fully vaccinated

The entry points for Singapore travellers will be at the Nongsapura ferry terminal in Batam as well as the Bandar Bentan Telani ferry terminal in Bintan.

To be eligible for the travel bubble, travellers must fulfil the following requirements:

stayed at least 14 days in Singapore prior to arrival

be vaccinated twice

have a negative PCR test within 3 days before departing

take a PCR test upon arrival

have a holiday insurance package worth S$30,000

use Indonesia’s Covid-19 tracing programme PeduliLindungi and Blue Pass

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Indonesian ministers did not speak about quarantine and other testing requirements of the safe travel corridor.

It was also not specified when the travel bubble will launch.

But the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan said they would evaluate the travel bubble every week.

Workers seen making preparations for Singaporeans

In Nov 2021, Singapore announced a unilateral VTL with Indonesia.

It was kept unilateral at the time as Indonesia remained closed to general travel, reported CNA.

This time, things are looking optimistic.

ST shared that port workers at Bintan’s Bandar Bentan Telani ferry terminal were seen making preparations to welcome Singaporeans.

At the terminal, PCR booths have been set up and standing banners can be seen around the area, informing travellers to download the PeduliLindungi app – Indonesia’s version of TraceTogether – for contact tracing.

Look forward to short trips to Bintan and Batam

We’re glad that Indonesia is now making preparations to open its borders up to Singapore travellers in a safe manner.

While the launch date has not been announced, this is certainly good news for Singaporeans.

Hopefully, we can look forward to short trips to Bintan and Batam again very soon.

