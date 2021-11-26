S’pore Announces VTLs With 6 Countries On 26 Nov

Despite the gloomy year 2021 has been, the recent commencement of several vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) has given Singaporeans hope that they might be able to travel leisurely over the year-end holidays.

On Friday (26 Nov), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced the launch of 6 new VTLs to countries such as Thailand, Cambodia, and Turkey.

The VTL arrangement with Thailand is expected to commence on 14 Dec while the remaining 5 VTLs will start from 16 Dec

S’pore VTL to Thailand to commence on 14 Dec

In a press release on Friday (26 Jan), CAAS said that travellers from 6 additional countries will be able to enter Singapore on a quarantine-free basis from mid-December.

These countries are:

Cambodia

Fiji

Maldives

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Turkey

Under the VTL scheme, fully-vaccinated travellers from these countries can enter Singapore without serving quarantine. They will, however, still be required to get tested.

Those under 12 can still enter Singapore under the VTL without proof of vaccination, as long as they’re accompanied by VTL travellers who meet the prevailing entry requirements.

The Thailand VTL will commence on 14 Dec, while the remaining 5 will start on 16 Dec.

At the time of this article, vaccinated travellers from Singapore can already travel to 5 of the 6 countries without having to undergo quarantine:

Thailand

Cambodia

Turkey

Sri Lanka

Maldives

Fiji, which is not in the list, will be reopening its borders to vaccinated travellers from 40 countries, including Singapore, from 1 Dec.

With the 6 latest countries, Singapore will have VTL arrangements with 27 countries.

Hoping for more VTLs moving forward

Like many Singaporeans, we too are excited by the prospect of the recent new VTLs arrangements, enabling individuals to travel for leisure purposes or visit their loved ones.

Let’s hope more VTLs will be established in the near future as the Covid-19 situation comes under control all over the world.

