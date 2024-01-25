Instructor Knocks Down Student At ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, Fined S$2.5K

Instructor Gets Fine & Driving Ban After Colliding With Student At ComfortDelGro Driving Centre

While driving in the carpark at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre (CDC), a driving instructor knocked down a student who was crossing the road.

The driver has since pleaded guilty to one charge of endangering personal safety with a negligent act, thereby causing hurt.

The instructor received a S$2,500 fine and a six-month ban for the negligent act.

Instructor drives into student at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), 57-year-old Seah Choon Chai was at the driving circuit in CDC — located in Ubi — on the night of 25 Jan 2023.

After driving a student to an undisclosed train station, Seah headed back to CDC to park the vehicle.

Seah made a right turn after entering the centre but failed to look out for approaching vehicles or pedestrians. He then knocked into a 34-year-old learner driver who happened to be crossing the road.

Upon realising that the victim was on the ground, Seah alighted to check on the lady and found that she was bleeding on her left arm.

Seah’s colleague assisted in calling the ambulance while the victim’s husband alerted the police.

Victim transported to hospital for elbow injury

CCTV footage of the accident showed the victim crossing the road at a junction inside CDC at about 10.20pm.

Seah’s vehicle was then seen heading towards her, turning right without slowing down.

The lady fell to the ground after the right side of the vehicle crashed into her.

She was subsequently conveyed to the hospital with elbow pain that caused limited movement in her shoulder.

There was also swelling and mild deformity on her elbow.

In August 2023, Seah paid the victim S$819.33 for her medical costs.

Having pleaded guilty to one charge of causing hurt by a negligent act endangering personal safety, Seah was handed a S$2,500 fine and a six-month driving ban.

Speaking to MS News, a CDC spokesperson said that Seah was immediately reassigned to a non-teaching role following the incident.

“With the outcome of today’s hearing, we are working closely with the National Transport Workers’ Union to determine the administrative actions that would be taken on Mr Seah,” the spokesperson added.

Also read: 3 Pedestrians Injured When Taxi & Car Collide Outside City Gate, Driver Assisting With Investigations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.