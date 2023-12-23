3 Pedestrians Injured When Taxi & Car Collide Outside City Gate, Driver Assisting With Investigations

Taxi Ends Up On City Gate Mall Walkway After Colliding With Car

Three pedestrians suffered injuries after a taxi and a car collided outside City Gate, a mall along Beach Road.

Paramedics conveyed them in a conscious state to Raffles Hospital for medical treatment.

A car driver is assisting police with investigations.

Passers-by spot stationary taxi & car outside City Gate

The incident took place on Thursday (21 Dec) outside City Gate mall on Beach Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Eyewitness Lin Zhihai (name transliterated from Mandarin) told the paper that he saw a stationary car with a damaged bonnet at the intersection of Jalan Sultan and Minto Road.

The 62-year-old deliveryman added that he saw a taxi that had come to a stop on the pedestrian walkway outside City Gate.

Taxi allegedly crashed into car outside mall

It’s believed that the car had crashed into the taxi as it was turning.

As a result, the taxi driver lost control and the vehicle swerved up onto the walkway.

Unfortunately, this caused three passers-by to suffer injuries.

Accident knocked pedestrians to the ground

When Shin Min visited the mall the next day, a shop assistant whom they identified as Ms Wang (name transliterated from Mandarin) told them that one of the taxi’s tyres had punctured.

Its windscreen was also shattered.

The collision reportedly knocked the pedestrians to the ground but they remained conscious.

Images courtesy of an eyewitness showed one of the pedestrians — a woman — lying on the ground.

Meanwhile, two of the passers-by who fell managed to get up and sit on the steps and walkway outside the mall.

More than 10 members of the public apparently came to help them.

3 pedestrians taken to hospital

The police told the paper that they received an alert regarding the accident at about 12pm on Thursday (21 Dec).

It involved a taxi, car and three pedestrians aged between 32 and 58.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the three pedestrians were taken to Raffles Hospital while conscious.

A fifth individual also suffered minor injuries, but declined to be taken to hospital.

A 37-year-old car driver is assisting the police with investigations, which are ongoing.

ComfortDelGro will extend care & assistance to the injured

When ComfortDelGro was contacted, they said their taxi driver was also slightly injured in the accident.

Be that as it may, they will be extending care and assistance to the three pedestrians as much as possible.

The company is also assisting the police in their investigations.

MS News wishes the injured parties a quick recovery.

Also read: Police Car Reportedly Gets Into Accident & Falls Into Drain In Whampoa, 2 People Hospitalised

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.