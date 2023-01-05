iShopChangi CNY Sale Has Up To 88% Off Beauty & Electronics For A Huat Shopping Spree

iShopChangi CNY Sale Has Deals On Beauty, Wines & Spirits, Electronics & Health Products

If the carolling music in your neighbourhood mall has been replaced by upbeat dong-dong-dong-chiang tunes, it can only mean one thing: Chinese New Year (CNY) is here, and so are all the sales that come with it.

If you’re not sure which one to start with, how about checking out iShopChangi’s CNY sale?

Happening from now till 5 Feb 2023, this is your chance to pick up just about anything – from beauty products to electronics and health supplements – at highly discounted prices.

Here are some of the top deals from popular brands like Hennessy, Sennheiser, Estée Lauder, and Kinohimitsu to get you pumped for the sale.

Greet the new year with a new skincare routine

Whether you’re stocking up on your all-time favourite skincare product or thinking of trying something new, the iShopChangi CNY Sale is a great place to look.

This year, you’ll find a host of holy grail goodies from Estée Lauder, Clinique, and Clé de Peau in limited edition packaging that reflects the festive season.

That way, you’ll not only be able to refresh your skincare routine, but your vanity desk as well.

For starters, Estée Lauder is all set to bring you ong with its much-loved Advanced Night Repair serum in a bright red bottle adorned with cherry blossoms.

A cult favourite among beauty junkies, the serum promises skin that appears younger and more radiant. You’ll be glowing in all your selfies with your cousins at the reunion dinner.

Meanwhile, Clinique has released its Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel in an equally prosperous-looking red bottle with oriental motifs.

Its lightweight formula makes it suitable for oilier skin types and comfortable to use in Singapore’s hot and humid weather.

Then there’s Clé de Peau, whose revitalising The Serum is now available in a gradient red bottle with elegant floral touches.

Just applying this luxurious serum will feel like a treat as the product instantly absorbs upon contact, leaving your skin smooth, supple, and ready for your close-up.

Most of us already put a lot of thought into our CNY #OOTD, but it’s important not to neglect the skin that we’re already in.

And besides, everyone wants to look and feel good during the festive season, and having the right skincare products can certainly help you achieve that.

Upgrade your lifestyle with snazzy new tech

In a time where so much of our lives are intertwined with technology, a CNY haul would not be complete without a few new gadgets.

Going from cooking meals for two to prepping a feast for your entire extended family can be daunting, but the Mayer 2-in-1 Air Fryer & Smokeless BBQ Grill is here to save the day (and your reunion dinner).

As the name suggests, you can use it either as an air fryer or a grill. This means that apart from saving on cooking time, you can also prepare a much more diverse spread and impress all your guests.

All that feasting may disrupt your new year’s resolution to stay in shape but getting back on track will be easier if you have a new pair of wireless earbuds.

The Sennheiser CX Sport True Wireless earbuds let you enjoy your favourite tunes in high fidelity while sweating it out at the gym or on the jogging path. They might even make exercising feel more fun.

On top of that, if you buy them during the iShopChangi CNY Sale, you’ll receive exclusive Sennheiser angbao packets. Now that’s one way to look even cooler while giving out red packets to your younger relatives.

Keep house guests’ spirits high with quality spirits

When the alcohol flows, so will good times and conversations.

Hennessy, Singleton, and Benedictine DOM are some of the more popular spirits to serve during CNY, and now, you can stock up on even more bottles thanks to iShopChangi’s discounts and promo codes.

For cognac and art lovers, Hennessy has collaborated with Chinese painter Yan Pei-Ming to release a limited edition bottle of V.S.O.P that features an exclusive portrait of this year’s zodiac animal, the rabbit.

The striking design features on both the bottle and the box, so you can proudly display them in the dining or living room to double up as CNY decor.

Alternatively, it would make an impressive gift for the cognac enthusiasts in your life.

If whisky is more up your guests’ alley, Singleton has a Dufftown 12 Years Old Whisky bundle so you can pour some and stash the rest for the next few gatherings.

Speaking of bundles, iShopChangi also has Benedictine DOM in a set of two so that anyone who comes over is free to savour this popular CNY drink.

With all these options at your disposal, you’ll be more than ready to play the role of consummate host this festive season.

Give your loved ones the gift of good health

As much as we look forward to all the hampers and angbao, health remains the greatest wealth.

Whether you’re investing in your own wellbeing or looking out for a loved one, these abalone supplements from Kinohimitsu and New Moon should fit the bill.

To save you time, Kinohimitsu has put together an iShopChangi-exclusive Prosperity Set that contains all things nourishing and wholesome, including bird’s nest, essence of chicken, and of course, abalone.

The abalone here is the brand’s signature Imperial Braised Japanese Abalone with Scallops, made with a secret recipe sauce that’s extracted from old chickens that have been stewed for 72 hours.

New Moon’s bundle, on the other hand, includes six cans of South African abalone in different flavours and quantities.

There are so many varieties in one bundle that there’ll definitely be enough to go around — even if you’d like to keep one for yourself.

With good health, the people you care about can celebrate CNY to the fullest by your side for many, many more years to come.

Stack promo codes for more savings at iShopChangi CNY Sale

The iShopChangi CNY sale has no shortage of discounts, and the same can be said for their promo codes.

From now till 5 Feb 2023, you can enjoy discounts of up to 88%, flash sale codes, exciting giveaways, and much more.

There’s a lot going on, so to help make sure you won’t miss a deal, here’s a handy little cheat sheet on all the codes you can use, whether you’re travelling or not:

Sitewide promo codes (valid from 3 Jan – 5 Feb)

< CNYHUAT12 >: 12% off with no minimum spend, capped at S$50.

: 15% off with a minimum spend of S$350, capped at S$100.

New user promo code (always applicable)

<ISCNEW20>: S$20 off with a minimum spend of S$79, for new users only.

Tech-exclusive promo code (3 – 15 Jan, valid for both travellers and non-travellers)

<CNYTECH>: 10% off with a minimum spend of S$450, capped at S$75. Valid for three redemptions per user.

Flash promo codes (valid from 11 – 15 Jan and 20 – 24 Jan)

<CNYFLASH20>: 20% off with a minimum spend of S$500, capped at S$200. Valid for two redemptions per user.

2.2 Double Double flash promo codes (valid from 1 – 5 Feb)

<22FLASH18>: 18% off with no minimum spend, capped at S$50. Valid for two redemptions per user.

: 25% off with a minimum spend of S$1,000, capped at S$300. Valid for two redemptions per user.

Traveller codes (always applicable, exclusively for travellers)

< FLY8 >: 8% off with a minimum spend of S$200, capped at S$60. Valid for three redemptions per user.

: 15% off with no minimum spend, capped at S$50. Valid for one redemption per user.

>: 15% off with no minimum spend, capped at S$50. Valid for one redemption per user. <SHOP10>: S$10 off with no minimum spend. Valid for one redemption per user.

Do note that product exclusions and terms and conditions apply. Prices are also subject to change and all deals are available while stocks last.

Deals are tax-free for travellers while tax is absorbed for non-travellers.

For more information and to start adding to cart, visit iShopChangi’s Chinese New Year campaign page here (if you’re a traveller) and here (if you’re a non-traveller).

There will also be giveaways with products worth up to S$250 and travel vouchers worth up to S$2,888 happening on iShopChangi’s socials, so drop them a follow on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated.

Have a huat new year without breaking the bank

Nothing ushers in the huat like filling your home with all things new, and you can even extend the blessings to your loved ones by gifting some of them.

Plus, with all the savings you get to enjoy, you can hop into the Year of the Rabbit with greater peace of mind about your finances — and some extra funds to treat yourself to something nice in the new year.

Here’s to a wonderful and prosperous 2023 for all of us.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with iShopChangi.

Featured image courtesy of iShopChangi & Clinique and adapted from Sennheiser.