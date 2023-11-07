S’pore Residents Wearing Symbols Related To Israel-Hamas Conflict Without Permit Could Be Jailed: MHA

Singapore Residents Wearing Or Displaying Israel-Hamas Conflict Symbols May Face Jailtime

Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has warned that publicly displaying or wearing symbols relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict is an offence.

This applies to all foreign national emblems and includes flags and banners of any state.

Offenders may face up to six months’ jail and a fine of up to S$500. In addition, Singapore can also deny entry to travellers wearing such emblems and apparel.

Authorities will take action against those wearing or displaying Israel-Hamas conflict symbols, including travellers

MHA announced in a press release on Monday (6 Nov) that they were aware of the online sale of apparel and paraphernalia with “foreign national emblems” related to the conflict.

MHA also said that members of the public have worn and displayed these emblems.

They have also received queries on whether they will take action against those displaying and wearing such items in Singapore, including those looking to enter the country.

In response to these queries, MHA clarified that the public display of such items without a permit is an offence. The offence falls under the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949.

If guilty, offenders may face up to six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$500, or both.

MHA advises against display of such emblems due to “heightened sensitivities”

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict is an emotive issue, MHA said. Hence, they advise against the public display and wearing of related articles due to “heightened sensitivities”.

Similarly, travellers using Singapore’s checkpoints should not display or wear such articles either.

MHA warned that the authorities will take “firm action” against those who do not comply. This includes denying their entry into the country.

The home affairs ministry also highlighted that they would not condone those “promoting or supporting terrorism through the display of apparel or paraphernalia that carry logos of terrorist or militant groups”. This includes groups such as HAMAS or its military wing Al-Qassam Brigades.

Those who wish to support those affected by the conflict may do so via authorised charities

MHA took the opportunity to remind everyone that the peace and harmony between races and religions in Singapore shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“We must not let events happening externally affect this peace and harmony we have in Singapore,” said MHA.

Singaporeans who wish to support those affected by the ongoing conflict should do so via authorised channels.

These include those given a proper permit by the Commissioner of Charities, including the Singapore Red Cross Society and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin (Blessings to All) Foundation.

