Famous Hagia Sophia Cat Gli Was Beloved By Locals & Tourists, Netizens Mourn Her Death

Community cats often have an endearing quality that adds to the charm of a place.

That definitely goes for an adorable green-eyed cat named Gli, which was a famous long-time resident of Istanbul’s famous Hagia Sophia.

Unfortunately, after battling an illness since Sep, Gli has passed away aged 16.

Cat was beloved by locals and tourists

The beautiful Hagia Sophia, officially called the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, is a popular tourist spot in Istanbul, Turkey‘s biggest city.

But to Gli, it’s home.

Her name means “union of love” in Turkish, and indeed, over the years, locals and tourists alike had been enraptured by her cross-eyed charm and lovable antics.

Tourists often scoured the place trying to get selfies with the feline.

So adored was she that she even had her own Instagram page, with a strong following of 120,000.

Gli fell sick in Sep

However, in Sep, Gli fell ill and had to go to the vet.

In an Instagram post on 19 Sep, it was revealed that she was back at the mosque but now had a private room because her “heart can’t handle stress and crowds”.

However, days later, she was moved to a private veterinary clinic in Levent for treatment.

The people running the famous cat’s Instagram account regularly provided updates on the cat’s condition and asked for prayers for her.

Gli died of old age

Sadly, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya announced on Twitter on Sunday (8 Nov) that Gli had passed away.

He said Gli had died of old age, and he was sorry at the loss, concluding his tweet with,

We will never forget you, Gli.

Netizens mourn Gli’s death

An outpouring of sadness and condolences soon flooded social media when news of her passing broke.

Gli had certainly left an impression on people, who wished that she would rest in peace.

One netizen even cried when she heard the news, as she never got the chance to visit Turkey to see Gli.

It’s evident that Gli will always hold a special place in the hearts of people. Now she will forever be remembered as part of Hagia Sophia’s history.

Gli was petted by Obama in 2009

As an indication of just how much Gli is part of the mosque’s history, she played an important role in United States President Barack Obama’s 2009 visit to Hagia Sophia.

Meeting Gli must have been one of the highlights of Mr Obama’s trip.

Not many can steal the show from the POTUS, but Gli was arguably the star that day.

Mr Obama even tenderly gave Gli a few friendly pats as the nonchalant cat lazily curled up, undisturbed by the hubbub around her.

Due to that encounter, Gli rose to fame and had been a popular attraction in her own right.

Memories of Gli live on in our hearts

While Gli will certainly be missed by many, the well-loved cat had lived a long life in the limelight at the iconic mosque.

And she’ll live even longer in the hearts and memories of the people who love her.

Rest in peace, Gli.

