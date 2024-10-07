‘What I did was wrong’: Iswaran breaks silence, says he’s not appealing 12-month jail sentence

Former Transport Minister S Iswaran apologises, says he’s not appealing 12-month jail sentence

Former Transport Minister S Iswaran announced he will not be appealing his one-year jail sentence.

In a statement released on social media on Monday (Oct 7), the former minister expressed remorse, taking “full responsibility” for his actions.

Apologises and reflects on emotional toll

Breaking his silence for the first time since his sentencing on Thursday (Oct 3), Iswaran conveyed his regret and offered an unreserved apology to Singaporeans.

He stated: “I accept that as a minister, what I did was wrong under Section 165. I accept full responsibility for my actions and apologise unreservedly to all Singaporeans.”

In his statement, he noted that he found it “important” that the Public Prosecutor amended his charges from the Prevention of Corruption Act to those under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which addresses the acceptance of gifts by public servants.

He also shared how his family’s well-being and the emotional toll on his loved ones of a long trial extending well into 2025, and possibly beyond, “weighed heavily” on him.

“The past 15 months have already been most difficult,” he added. “With this decision, I hope that we can put the pain and anguish behind us, move forward and rebuild our lives together.”

Was sentenced last week

Iswaran was on Thursday (3 Oct) sentenced to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to five charges, which include accepting valuable items as a public servant.

He had obtained gifts worth about S$403,300 (US$313,200) in the span of seven years from two businessmen, and was also charged for obstruction of justice.

The jail sentence meted out was almost double what the prosecution had asked for — it had requested for a jail term of six to seven months, while Iswaran’s lawyers argued for no more than eight weeks’ jail.

In sentencing Iswaran, Justice Vincent Hoong said the prosecution and defence had asked for “manifestly inadequate” jail terms. The primary consideration in his sentencing decision was general deterrence, he said.

Grateful for support from those who stood by him

Reflecting on the support he received during the trial, Iswaran in his statement also expressed his gratitude to his family, friends, and grassroots leaders, whom he says have “stood resolutely” by him.

“Serving my constituents and Singapore over the past three decades has been the greatest honour of my life,” Iswaran concluded, adding that as he moves into this next chapter, he and his family look to the future with “gratitude and renewed hope”

Iswaran will begin serving his 12-month sentence today (7 Oct). He was seen arriving at the State Courts at around 3.40pm for the start of his jail term.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and S Iswaran on Instagram.