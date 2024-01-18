Iswaran Rejects Charges & Maintains Innocence, Says Resigning Was Right Thing To Do

Iswaran Rejects Charges Against Him, Will Focus On Clearing His Name

Singaporeans received a flurry of updates on Thursday morning (18 Jan), with reports first emerging that former Transport Minister S Iswaran had arrived in court, followed by news of the multiple charges levelled against him.

He has since provided his own statement maintaining his innocence.

In it, Mr Iswaran said he has submitted his resignation letter, even though he was not asked to do so. At present, he wants to focus on clearing his name, he added.

No longer holding responsibility as a Member of Parliament (MP), he expressed his sadness at not being able to serve residents.

Iswaran issues personal statement following charges

After the court hearing this morning (18 Jan), Mr Iswaran issued a statement on Facebook rejecting all allegations against him.

In the post, the former minister maintained his innocence in the ongoing case.

Even so, Mr Iswaran decided to resign from the Cabinet as minister, MP and member of the People’s Action Party (PAP). He will use the time now to focus on clearing his name.

He described resigning as well as returning the money he earned while holding on to those positions as the “right thing to do”.

Serving residents was a privilege

Now that he won’t be serving West Coast residents anymore, the former MP expressed his sadness at this fact.

He looked back on his years of service fondly, saying: “It has been a privilege to serve them over the past 26 years alongside a very dedicated group of grassroots leaders and activists.”

He also thanked his family for being by his side and supporting him, and conveyed his gratitude to well-wishers who have shown them kindness and encouragement.

Also read: Transport Minister S Iswaran Charged For Multiple Offences Including Corruption, Pleads Not Guilty

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from S Iswaran on Facebook.