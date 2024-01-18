S Iswaran Resigns From Cabinet, Chee Hong Tat Will Take Over As Transport Minister

S Iswaran Resigns From Singapore Cabinet On 17 Jan

Mr S Iswaran, who was charged in court this morning (18 Jan) for multiple offences, has resigned from the Cabinet.

Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat will take over as Transport Minister while holding his other appointment as Second Minister for Finance.

Meanwhile, Ms Grace Fu, who helms the Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), will assume the responsibility as Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations. The new appointments will take effect immediately.

S Iswaran resigns & will return ministerial salary received after CPIB probe

On Thursday (18 Jan) morning, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued a statement confirming Mr Iswaran’s resignation.

Mr Iswaran penned a resignation letter to Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (16 Jan). This was after the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) handed him formal charges for various offences.

In his letter, the 61-year-old offered his resignation as:

Transport Minister

PAP member

West Coast GRC MP

The next day, Mr Iswaran wrote to PM Lee again, offering to return his reduced ministerial salary and MP allowances received since the start of the CPIB probe, which began last July.

Mr Iswaran maintained his innocence but said he decided to return the monies as he could not accept them in good conscience knowing he wasn’t able to discharge his duties as a Minister and MP.

PM Lee accepted Mr Iswaran’s resignation and offer to return the monies in a response letter on Wednesday (17 July).

Chee Hong Tat will assume Transport portfolio

In a separate statement announcing the changes to the Cabinet, PM Lee said that Acting Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat will be promoted to full Minister and will assume the role of Minister for Transport.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu will take over the responsibilities as Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations — a position Mr Iswaran has held since 2011.

