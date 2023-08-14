Jacky Cheung Collapses Onstage During M’sian Concert, Resumes Singing Almost Immediately

Jacky Cheung Momentarily Collapses Onstage During Concert In Malaysia

Fresh off a whopping 11-night concert run in Singapore, legendary Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung is now halfway through six nights of performances in Malaysia.

However, his third show, which took place last night (13 Aug), created a different kind of buzz when the singer momentarily collapsed onstage.

Despite the accident, it did not take long for the seasoned performer to regain his composure, as he resumed singing almost immediately.

He later revealed that he had dizziness caused by an imbalance of fluid in his ear, which he has suffered from since young.

Jacky Cheung collapses onstage while walking down from incline

In various videos shared by concertgoers online, Jacky Cheung was seen descending from a slight incline onstage when he lost his balance and collapsed onstage.

#jackycheung #jackycheung60plusconcerttour #张学友60加巡回演唱会 #张学友60加巡回演唱会马来西亚 ♬ original sound – Brianlkl @brianlikemedia Jacky Cheung 张学友 felt down due to Vertigo and here is the whole video 💔 🚨张学友原定因眩晕症而取消今晚第 3 天的 60+ 马来西亚 🇲🇾 巡回演唱会 2023，但他继续表演，因为他不想让马来西亚歌迷失望。 在这次演唱会期间，他因头晕目眩而情绪低落，但他作为歌神却如此专业，他唱完一首歌，告诉众人他身体不舒服，让众人决定推迟 今晚演唱会还是继续进行。 他完成了整场音乐会。🥹🥹🥹 截至目前，我们还没有收到主办方关于张学友的情况，或者说下周的演唱会会延期吗？让我们祝愿张学友一切顺利，早日康复。🙏🙏🙏 🚨張學友Jacky Cheung suppose to CANCEL tonight 3rd day of 60+ Live Concert Malaysia 🇲🇾 Tour 2023 张学友60加巡回演唱会马来西亚 🇲🇾 due to Vertigo however he continue to perform because he don’t want to disappoint Malaysia fans. During his 只想一生跟你走, he felt down due to vertigo and dizziness yet he is so professional as God of Song, he finished the song and informed to the crowd that he is not feeling well and let the crowd to decide to postpone tonight concert or continue on. He finished the entire concert. 🥹🥹🥹 As till now, we yet to hear from the organizer on Jacky Cheung’s situation or will next week concert will be postpone? Let us hope Jacky Cheung will be fine and fully recover very soon. 🙏🙏🙏 #张学友

At the time, the 62-year-old was performing his hit song, ‘Zhi Xiang Yi Sheng Gen Ni Zou’ (I Only Want To Be With You For The Rest Of My Life).

Upon collapsing, he stopped singing, but a few seconds was all it took for him to regain balance. As soon as he was back on his feet, he continued the performance without missing a beat.

Ever the seasoned performer, Cheung powered through the rest of the song and finished it on a pitch-perfect note.

In another video captured by a fan, he even bowed apologetically to the audience as the song ended.

Jacky Cheung explained he felt dizzy due to imbalance of ear fluid

Later on in the concert, Cheung took the time to interact with the audience between songs.

He explained that he has been suffering from an imbalance of ear fluid — commonly attributed to Meniere’s Disease — since he was a child.

One of the side effects, he said, is bouts of dizziness, which is what caused his collapse earlier.

He also shared that he experiences the side effects nearly every year. However, this was the first time he had encountered dizziness during a live concert, he claimed.

Just the night before, during his second performance, Kwong Wah Yit Poh reported that the show had been delayed for the first time ever.

While the shows usually start at 8pm sharp, Cheung had to push back the concert by eight minutes due to his condition acting up.

In spite of his discomfort, he decided to persevere and put on an epic show for his fans anyway.

Singer has returned to Hong Kong to rest before final three shows

Following the third night of his Malaysian concert, Cheung has flown back to Hong Kong to recuperate, Sin Chew Daily reported.

He hopes to make a full recovery ahead of his final three shows in Malaysia, which will take place from 18 to 20 Aug.

While speaking to the audience onstage, Cheung said that the dizziness will affect his dancing, but not his singing.

To make up for it, he would be cutting back on the dance moves and focusing on his vocals, a change which he hoped his fans can accommodate.

Determined to make light of the situation, Cheung quipped that the dance moves they see from him will be “extra special” as a result.

Furthermore, he told everyone that they should not expect to see so much dancing from him given that he is now in his 60s.

“After all, I am not Aaron Kwok.” he joked.

Kudos to Cheung for being such a professional and shouldering on despite his health troubles.

Now that he is presumably resting well at home, we hope he can recuperate and return to the stage in good health.

