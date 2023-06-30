Jacky Cheung Sells Out 10th & 11th S’pore Shows An Hour After Sales Goes Live

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Tickets To Jacky Cheung’s 10th & 11th Shows In Singapore Sell Out

Jacky Cheung fans were stoked when the veteran singer announced two additional shows to his Singapore tour.

So much so that tickets for the last two shows were snapped up within just an hour after they were released on Friday (30 June) morning.

The organisers of the show have since taken to social media to thank fans for their overwhelming support.

Jacky Cheung sells out 16,000 tickets in an hour

At about 11.15am on Friday (30 June), Unusual Entertainment shared on Facebook that tickets to all of Jacky Cheung’s 11 shows in Singapore are sold out.

These include those for the recently-announced shows happening on 3 Aug and 4 Aug.

This came just slightly more than an hour after ticket sales for the final two shows started, at 10am that same morning.

In other words, the 61-year-old singer from Hong Kong had sold 16,000 tickets for both concerts within just 60 minutes, certainly living up to his reputation as one of the Four Heavenly Kings.

Unusual Entertainment also took the opportunity to thank fans for their support.

The company had previously noted that the two additional shows would be Cheung’s “final nights” of his Singapore tour.

Some fans were lucky, some were not

As with most concerts starring popular artists, there were fans who managed to secure tickets and others who did not.

This TikTok user was one of the lucky ones and took to social media to celebrate the opportunity to see his idol in person.

Other fans, such as this Facebook user, weren’t as lucky and was only left with the news that tickets have been “fully sold out”.

Jacky Cheung sells out 11 shows in Singapore

Jacky Cheung is one of the few international stars who will soon be performing multiple shows in Singapore.

Come 2024, Coldplay and Taylor Swift will perform six shows each in January and March respectively.

That said, Jacky Cheung remains as the artist with the most shows — at least at the moment.

