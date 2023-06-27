Jacky Cheung Adds Last 2 Shows To S’pore Concert Tour, Will Perform On 11 Nights

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jacky Cheung Adds Concert Dates On 3 & 4 Aug

With the hype surrounding concerts lately, it’s perhaps not a surprise that Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung has hopped on the bandwagon by extending his stop in Singapore.

He has added two more dates to an already whopping nine shows, bringing the total number of concert dates to 11.

Fans can relax after this round of ticket purchases, however, as the additional dates will be his final ones here.

Jacky Cheung adds 2 nights to Singapore concert tour

On Tuesday (27 June) morning, Singapore Sports Hub announced that the veteran singer will be adding two more shows to his Singapore concert stop.

These additional shows will happen on 3 and 4 Aug — a Thursday and Friday respectively.

The added dates are in addition to the nine dates previously announced.

The organisers, however, stated that this will be the “final two shows”, meaning there won’t be any more shows added to his stop in Singapore.

Tickets for the additional shows will be available from 10am on Friday (30 June) via the following channels:

Ticketmaster website

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

The tickets will be split across five tiers — on top of the two categories with restricted views — and will range from S$168 to S$388.

If you know anyone who’s a huge Jacky Cheung fan and has yet to get tickets to his upcoming Singapore tour, be sure to tag them in the comments below so they know about the additional shows.

Featured image adapted from KKBOX.