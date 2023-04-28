3 More Days Added For Jacky Cheung S’pore Concert, 2nd Chance To Get Tickets

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jacky Cheung Concert Organisers Add 3 More Days, Tickets On Sale From 12pm On 3 May

When it was announced that Chinese pop superstar Jacky Cheung would hold 6 nights of concerts in Singapore, many Singaporeans were excited at the prospect of hearing his golden voice again.

However, tickets for all shows swiftly sold out within hours, leaving many disappointed.

They now have a second chance to snag tickets, as organisers have added three more shows.

Jacky Cheung concert will also run from 28 to 30 Jul

In a Facebook post on Friday (28 Apr), concert promoter Unusual Entertainment said Jacky Cheung, 61, will perform three more shows from 28 to 30 Jul, 8pm.

This is in addition to his already-sold-out dates from 14 to 16 Jul and 21 to 23 Jul.

That means he will be staging a total of nine nights of concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium — a feat that might be unheard of for any artist.

Tickets released on 3 May at 12pm

Those who are looking to get tickets this time round will want to take note of this date and time: next Wednesday (3 May), 12pm.

That’s when tickets for the additional shows will be released on official ticketing platform Ticketmaster.

They will also be available from SingPost outlets islandwide, or via the Ticketmaster hotline at 3158 8588 — but be prepared to queue up for a while.

Tickets start from S$168

As before, the tickets’ pricing tiers, excluding a S$4 booking fee, are as follows:

CAT 1: S$388

CAT 2: S$328

CAT 3: S$288

CAT 4: S$208

CAT 5: S$168

CAT 6: S$208 (Restricted View)

CAT 7: S$168 (Restricted View)

Each transaction is limited to four tickets only.

To save time, it’s a good idea to register for a Ticketmaster account before the ticket sale commences.

You should also be prepared to buy tickets for backup dates if your preferred date is no longer available.

Tickets previously sold out within hours

Unusual Entertainment said the three shows were added to meet “overwhelming demand”.

Indeed, when tickets to the earlier six shows were released on Tuesday (26 Apr) at 10am, they were sold out by 2pm.

This led to disgruntled fans expressing their dismay over social media, calling for more shows to be added.

Predictably, listings quickly popped up on retail platforms like Carousell, offering tickets at exorbitant prices of up to S$2,000.

