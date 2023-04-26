Jacky Cheung S’pore Concert Tickets Sell Out In 4 Hours, Appear On Carousell For S$2,000

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Tickets For Jacky Cheung Concert In Singapore Sell Out In 4 Hours

Barely four hours into the start of ticket sales, Jacky Cheung has sold out his upcoming Singapore concert.

Just two days ago on Monday (24 Apr), concert promoter Unusual Entertainment announced his return to Singaporean shores. He will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from 14 to 16 Jul and 21 to 23 Jul.

All the tickets for the concert were apparently snapped up within four hours of the ticketing portal opening.

There have also been reports of scalpers re-selling the tickets for almost ten times their original price.

Tickets launched at 10am, sold out by 2pm

Ticketing platform Ticketmaster opened its booking platform for the ‘Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour’ at 10am today (26 Apr).

However, at around 2pm, Unusual Entertainment put out a post on Facebook saying that the tickets had sold out — roughly four hours after the launch of ticket sales.

This shows the extent of Cheung’s popularity among Singapore audiences. Even though he is playing a total of six separate shows in July, the demand for the tickets is clearly higher than the supply.

In the post, the concert promoter thanked fans for their support and for selling out the tickets so quickly.

But, it seems like not all hope is lost for those who did not manage to get tickets. Unusual Entertainment added that “further ticket updates” will be announced soon.

Sold out tickets appear on Carousell for ten times the price

Since tickets have been sold out on the official platform, dismayed fans might be tempted to turn to second-hand retailers for their tickets.

The tickets from Ticketmaster for the ‘Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour’ range between S$168 and S$388.

But after the news that the tickets have sold out broke, listings have apparently been popping up on retail platforms such as Carousell.

One such listing priced a Cat 1 ticket for the 22 Jul show at S$2,000. This is almost ten times the original price of a mid-tier ticket, which is around S$208.

While we’re sure some avid fans may be willing to part with any amount of money to see their idol ‘live’, perhaps it’ll be a good idea to be patient for now.

After all, the organiser did say that more updates are to come, so who knows if more concert dates will be added? Hopefully, such opportunities will be announced soon.

To stay in the know about latest news regarding Jacky Cheung’s concert, you may want to keep an eye on Unusual Entertainment’s Facebook page.

