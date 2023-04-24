Jacky Cheung Returns To S’pore This July With 6 Shows Over 2 Weekends, Tickets Start From S$168

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jacky Cheung Announces Upcoming Singapore Concert In July

Last month, Jacky Cheung expressed his interest in performing in Singapore again following the pandemic. Well, if you are among those waiting for the good news, you don’t have to wait any longer.

Concert promoter Unusual Entertainment announced on Monday (24 Apr) that the God of Songs would be making his grand return with not one, not two, but six shows this July.

Happening over two weekends, the ‘Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour’ will take place from 14 to 16 Jul and from 21 to 23 Jul.

The shows will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Jacky Cheung will kick off concert tour in Macau before coming to Singapore in July

The ‘Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour’ is set to kick off in Macau in June, per a statement by Unusual Entertainment. Singapore would be Cheung’s second stop on this tour.

The singer clearly favours naming his shows based on numbers. Some examples include previous tours such as ‘Jacky Cheung 87 Concert’, ‘Jacky Cheung ’95 Live Concert’, and ‘Jacky Cheung ½ Century Tour’.

No doubt, the reason behind the name of this upcoming tour is to commemorate life in his 60s. Coincidentally, he will be celebrating his 62nd birthday on 10 Jul. This will happen just days before he kicks off the Singapore leg of the tour.

The consecutive shows are not new for fans of Cheung. As a performer, he has been able to handle many shows over a limited time.

According to Unusual Entertainment, one of his latest records was 233 shows in 2016 for his tour, ‘Jacky Cheung A Classic Tour’.

Cheung said that he tries his best at every performance. He also expressed that he is grateful and heartened by the support he has received over the years.

Tickets start from S$168

Tickets for the shows will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Wednesday (26 Apr) at 10am SGT. The different pricing tiers, excluding a S$4 booking fee, are:

CAT 1: S$388

CAT 2: S$328

CAT 3: S$288

CAT 4: S$208

CAT 5: S$168

CAT 6: S$208 (Restricted View)

CAT 7: S$168 (Restricted View)

As a rule of thumb, it is a good idea for those interested in registering for a Ticketmaster account before the ticket sale commences.

You should also consider some backup dates to attend the show if your preferred date is no longer available.

Each transaction is also limited to four tickets only.

Featured image adapted from Unusual Entertainment on Facebook.