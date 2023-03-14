‘God Of Songs’ Jacky Cheung Plans To Hold Concert In S’pore Sometime This Year

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jacky Cheung Returning To Singapore For Upcoming Concert

It’s official – Jacky Cheung will be coming to Singapore.

The Hong Kong music legend known affectionately as the “God of Songs” recently released a Mandarin single, ‘Another Ten Years / 又十年’.

This marks his first Mandarin single in roughly eight years, since 2014.

Notably, it was through the single’s press release that his plan for a Singapore concert was revealed.

Jacky Cheung concert to be held in later part of the year

According to a report by the Straits Times (ST), Jacky Cheung will soon visit Singapore as one of the stops in his upcoming tour.

The tour will be held over a span of six months, meaning that he is likely to be here no later than September or October this year.

Speaking to ST, the Hong Kong singer revealed his excitement about coming back to Singapore.

He said he still felt relevant in the country and welcomed by the fans here.

Jacky Cheung then reiterated that he is “definitely coming back to Singapore”.

Fans excited by the announcement

The star is not the only one excited about his return to sunny Singapore.

In response to the announcement, his fans could barely contain their enthusiasm for the upcoming concert.

One netizen expressed that they were already saving for his concert despite the unconfirmed details.

Meanwhile, another fan joked that the concert will likely be for an older audience.

Nonetheless, they acknowledged that the concert would still be a treat to those who enjoy his music.

Last show in Singapore was five years ago

Jacky Cheung last performed in Singapore five years ago in 2018.

It was part of his world tour, ‘A Classic Tour’, during which he played several of his most beloved tracks.

The 2018 Singapore show took place over three nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. He had also visited a year earlier.

Here’s hoping that the concert planning goes as intended and Singapore fans will get to see him soon.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons.