92-year-old Jalan Besar shophouse owner sells property for S$38M, proceeds will go to nephews & nieces

Jalan Besar shophouse owner cites age as reason for sale of property

Last week, Mun Chee Kee Pig Organ Soup had to vacate its premises at Jalan Besar after the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) issued a Closure Order.

The owner of the shophouse, which previously housed the pig’s organ soup stall, is now selling the property for S$38 million.

He shares that he’s too old to take care of the property and that proceeds from the sale will go to his nieces and nephews.

Jalan Besar shophouse owner sells property for S$38 million

According to Shin Min Daily News, 92-year-old Mr Wen (transliterated from Chinese) — the owner of the shophouse at 207 Jalan Besar — is planning to sell the property for S$38 million.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, he shares that his father constructed the building in the 1930s and that it’s now under his name.

“I usually entrust a lawyer to help me deal with the building matters,” he said. “It has been a long time since I went down.”

Mr Wen also said that he’s old and no longer has the energy to look after the building. As a result, he has no choice but to sell the property.

“It is very meaningful and I am reluctant to sell it. But I am old and have no relatives willing to take over, so I’ve decided to sell it,” he said.

While the sale hasn’t occurred officially, Mr Wen has reportedly found a buyer willing to purchase the property for S$38 million.

Repair works will be conducted on the wall before the sale.

Will split sales proceeds among nieces and nephews

Mr Wen shared that three generations of his family have worked in the construction industry.

His grandfather reportedly helped to build Victoria Concert Hall while his father owned a construction company.

Mr Wen himself had been in the industry for decades, having worked in the management sector for construction projects.

The 92-year-old also shared that he doesn’t have any children and will split the sales proceeds among six nieces and nephews, who each have their own families.

Discovered issue with foundation 6 months ago

The shophouse previously housed Mun Chee Kee Pig Organ Soup, a popular eatery among supper-goers.

On 24 Jan, the restaurant’s owner, Mr Chen Renyao (transliterated from Chinese) received a notice ordering them to vacate the premises by 26 Jan.

The foundation connecting the next-door unit to the eatery’s kitchen had reportedly sunk.

Therefore, the walls separating both units were at risk of collapsing.

Mr Chen subsequently appealed the order and was given until 6 Feb to vacate the space.

Addressing the issue, Mr Wen said the problem with the foundation was detected six months ago.

“I asked my lawyer to tell the tenants at the time,” he said. “I don’t know why they didn’t know the news until January.”

