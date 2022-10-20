Ex-Mediacorp Actor James Lye Appointed As Standard Chartered Bank’s Global Head Of International Banking

Standard Chartered Appoints James Lye As Global Head Of International Banking On 20 Oct

On Thursday (20 Oct), Standard Chartered announced that they have appointed James Lye as their global head of international banking.

Mr Lye brings over 20 years of banking experience to this newly created role.

If he looks familiar to you, it’s because the 53-year-old is also a former Mediacorp actor, perhaps best known for starring in the Channel 5 drama ‘VR Man’.

Will oversee Standard Chartered international banking business

As the global head of international banking, Mr Lye will lead Standard Chartered’s international banking team and drive their international banking business from 1 Nov.

According to The Business Times, he will be based in Singapore. He will report to the bank’s head of affluent clients, Mr Raymond Ang, and their head of consumer, private, and business banking for Asia, Mr Samir Subberwal.

Standard Chartered offers international banking in their four cross-border hubs — Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Jersey.

Mr Subberwal said there is a growing need among affluent clients to manage their wealth across different jurisdictions.

This is due to increasing international and intergenerational mobility, a trend that is here to stay.

In the last three years, Standard Chartered has doubled the size of its international banking team.

Moving forward, the bank will continue to enhance its international banking proposition through digitalisation investments.

Mr Ang elaborated that the international banking proposition fulfils clients’ cross-border wealth management needs.

This complements the suite of affluent banking services that serves clients across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

It is what differentiates Standard Chartered as a “truly international bank”, he said.

Mr Ang went on to say that he is looking forward to having Mr Lye on board to lead, taking the business to new heights.

Former Mediacorp actor with 20 years of banking experience

Mr Lye has over 20 years of banking experience. Most recently, he was head of markets for Citibank International Personal Bank Singapore.

It is Citi’s business unit specialising in offshore investment and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals living outside of Singapore.

At Citi, Mr Lye oversaw around 300 bankers, The Business Times reports.

In their statement, Standard Chartered said Mr Lye’s tenure at Citi had grown his career through various individual client relationship and product roles to regional team leadership roles.

Before embarking on his banking career, Mr Lye was a Mediacorp actor who starred in both English and Chinese dramas.

He is most recognised for his role in Channel 5 drama ‘VR Man’, touted as Singapore’s first TV superhero.

Mr Lye’s wife, Diana Ser, is also a former actress and current Channel NewsAsia (CNA) journalist and presenter.

