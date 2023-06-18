4-Year-Old Girl Asks Jamus Lim To Marry Her Mother, He Turns Her Down Gently

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jamus Lim Fields Request From 4-Year-Old Girl Asking Him To Marry Her Mother

As one of Singapore’s most well-known politicians, it’s only natural to assume that MP Associate Professor Jamus Lim is popular among the ladies.

Who knew, though, that one of his admirers would be a plucky four-year-old girl?

Prof Lim collaborated with Singapore Women’s Weekly for a special segment for this year’s Father’s Day. It included answering questions from children.

One had the guts to ask if he could marry her mother, which he then turned down gently.

Jamus Lim asked to marry 4-year-old’s mother, but he declined

Prof Lim shared the video on his social media accounts as part of an interview on fatherhood with Singapore Women’s Weekly.

The interview included a video segment, whereby he answered questions from children, which were interesting, to say the least.

From flatulence issues to outrightly questioning his intelligence, the segment definitely put Prof Lim to the test.

The question that stood out the most, though, was one that a four-year-old girl, Grace, asked in the end, which was:

My mummy really likes you. Will you marry her, please?

Smiling in response, Prof Lim said he was very flattered but was sure that Grace’s mother probably “really, really [loved]” her father too.

“I will not get in the way of that,” he said. “And I guess I should point out that I really love my wife too. So I think we’ll just stick to our respective mummies and daddies.”

Other questions involved curing runny nose & speaking Mandarin

Of course, that wasn’t the only question Prof Lim had to answer.

Five-year-old Siti asked if he could cure her runny nose as he was a doctor. He replied that he wasn’t the kind of doctor who could cure people.

He gave it his best shot either way, adding, “Go take some meds and hopefully get lots of sleep, drink lots of fluids, and I’m sure you will get better.”

The next question was from seven-year-old Ian, who asked if Prof Lim could speak Mandarin.

He then quoted a phrase he would tell his daughter in Mandarin, “If you don’t finish your dinner, then you would not be allowed to watch cartoons.”

Gave the best answer to a question about flatulence

Four-year-old Amira then questioned him on if monsters were real, which Prof Lim considered carefully before giving a thoughtful response:

I think monsters capture our deepest fears and insecurities… it is entirely possible to overcome them.

Prof Lim then clarified that he wears contact lenses for myopia in response to four-year-old Rina asking him if he didn’t wear glasses because he wasn’t clever.

He also helpfully described the best way to handle flatulence issues, responding to nine-year-old Caleb, who asked, “What should I do when I need to fart in a crowded lift?” He just said, “Suck it in.”

Happy Father’s Day to all fathers

If he didn’t before, Prof Lim has won us over with his innovative answers to these children.

As a father himself, he’s certainly shown us how to tackle awkward questions from our own kids, or even young nieces and nephews.

Here’s to a very happy Father’s Day to all fathers in Singapore. And you too, Prof Lim.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jamus Lim on Instagram.