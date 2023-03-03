17-Year-Old In Japan Arrested After Trespassing School & Stabbing Teacher, Also Dismembered Several Cats

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Teen In Japan Arrested For Stabbing Teacher On 1 Mar

A teen was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he trespassed a junior high school in Toda, Japan and stabbed one of the teachers multiple times.

The teen has been identified as a 17-year-old high school student from the neighbouring city of Saitama.

He did not know the victim personally and did not graduate from the school he trespassed.

He also admitted to being responsible for dismembering at least five cats.

Teen arrested for stabbing teacher multiple times in Japan junior high school

According to Kyodo News, the 17-year-old teen from Saitama allegedly trespassed Misasa Junior High School in Toda City on Wednesday (1 Mar).

A 60-year-old teacher was invigilating an examination for the school’s first-year students when he first noticed the intruder.

The intruder reportedly had at least three knives in his possession at that time and had entered a third-floor classroom through the back door.

Along with other teachers, the victim then confronted the teen. However, in the altercation, the intruder stabbed the teacher multiple times.

Kyodo News reported that the latter suffered multiple injuries to his arms, lower torso, and abdomen.

Thankfully, they were not life-threatening.

Teen intended to kill

Based on a report by The Japan Times, an onlooker witnessed the scuffle on the third-floor corridor of the school.

She noted that the teen was eventually taken away by teachers on either side.

Meanwhile, the local police were alerted to the incident at about 12.25pm.

The suspect has reportedly admitted to stabbing the teacher and told the authorities that he “wanted to kill somebody, and it didn’t matter who”.

Students evacuated to schoolyard, none injured

According to The Japan Times, the Toda City Board of Education confirmed that none of the students was injured as they were promptly evacuated to the schoolyard.

NHK World reported that the education board will also be sending counsellors to the school to provide psychological care to students.

The Toda City Board of Education has also instructed schools to take implement security measures after the incident.

These measures include carefully checking people entering or leaving school compounds. All gates will also be closed while classes are ongoing.

Additionally, the board has prompted schools to review crime prevention manuals on dealing with intruders, such as steps to evacuate students to safety and alert the police.

Boy arrested in Japan for stabbing also investigated for cat dismemberment cases in Saitama

In a spine-chilling turn of events, police revealed that the boy is also under investigation for multiple cases of cat mutilation.

The boy allegedly hinted to authorities that he was responsible for the murder of at least five cats in Saitama.

Kyodo News reported that mutilated cat parts have been found across Saitama since mid-February.

Authorities found parts of a cat on a park bench. They also found parts hanging from a climbing frame at an elementary school in the city.

Apart from that, the authorities found a body of a headless cat partly buried in a field in Saitama.

Later that day, they found what seems to be the upper part of a cat about 300 meters from the field.

Featured image adapted from The Japan Times.