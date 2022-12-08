Chinese Influencer Fatally Stabbed In Abdomen & Chest While Livestreaming, Suspect Allegedly Held Grudge

Chinese Influencer Dies After Being Stabbed While Livestreaming In Nepal

Real-life livestreaming is a genre that has picked up speed even during the Covid-19 pandemic years. Travellers broadcast themselves exploring new countries to thousands, sometimes millions of people online.

However, having everyone know your exact live location does not come without risks. Recently, a South Korean YouTuber was harassed while she was livestreaming in India.

It was reported that a Chinese influencer was stabbed while he was livestreaming in Nepal.

Unfortunately, he passed away from his injuries, and Nepal police arrested a 37-year-old suspect.

Man stabs influencer while he was livestreaming

The influencer, who went by 小胖闯非洲, or Fatty Goes To Africa, created content introducing the local food and culture of overseas countries.

He frequently streamed himself travelling to other countries, including in Africa, and interacting with the locals there.

According to Nepal News, the incident happened last Sunday (4 Dec) in Indra Chowk, Kathmandu.

In a video, the influencer can be seen walking with two other men while livestreaming.

Suddenly, there was a commotion and the men started screaming, which was most likely when the attack happened. The sound of something being stabbed could also be heard.

The video cut to black soon after.

Influencer passes away from injuries

Nepalese police reported that a 37-year-old man named Feng stabbed 32-year-old Li and 29-year-old Gan. While their full names were given in the report, MS News could not confirm if these names were transliterated accurately.

As a result, Li suffered injuries to his abdomen, while Gan sustained fatal injuries to his abdomen and the right side of his chest.

They were conveyed to the National Trauma Centre in Kathmandu, where Gan passed away from his injuries later in the evening.

Police have since arrested the suspect.

Victim allegedly treated the suspect badly

Chinese authorities in Nepal confirmed the incident, stating that there was a previous conflict between the suspect and victim over some debts.

An article on NetEase also stated that Feng revealed the reason behind the attack.

Previously, they knew each other, and he claimed that Gan had treated him poorly.

In one alleged incident, the influencer apparently took 9,099 yuan (S$1,770.70) from him and used it to buy a phone.

However, that was seemingly only the tip of the iceberg, as Feng said that the victim even sent him food contaminated with Covid, and sent men to ransack his home.

Regardless, it does not justify attacks, especially ones that take the lives of others. Police are still investigating the case.

Featured image adapted from Weibo.