South Korean YouTuber Harassed While Livestreaming In India, 2 Men Arrested Over Incident

South Korean YouTuber Harassed In India, Man Tries To Kiss Her & Grabs Arm To Pull Her On Motorbike

Now that people are travelling again, it’s tempting to go forth and see the world as we couldn’t do that for 2.5 years.

However, a South Korean woman who went to India was unfortunately harassed while livestreaming on the streets of Mumbai.

Two men were subsequently arrested over the incident.

South Korean YouTuber says she was harassed in India

In a YouTube video posted last Thursday (1 Dec), Ms Hyojeong Park, a YouTube content creator, said she was assaulted in Mumbai.

According to her, she was heading back to her hotel after a night out when she was stopped by two men.

She was kissed and touched without her consent, but thankfully managed to escape by giving them a fake phone number.

Encounter started off as friendly

In the video, Ms Park can be seen walking down the busy Mumbai streets while livestreaming when she’s approached by two men on a motorcycle.

It started off as a friendly encounter, with one of the men saying, “I love you” to her.

She responds by saying, “I love you too” and gives him a fistbump.

She then walks away.

Man puts arm around her shoulders, kisses her

However, the encounter soon turns sinister when the men approach Ms Park again.

This time, one of them poses for the camera next to her — with his arm around her shoulders.

He then moves in to kiss her, to her obvious surprise.

Shocked, she asks for his age, and he asks for hers, to which she tries to throw him off by replying, “Ichi ni san shi” (Japanese for for “one two three four”).

Man grabs her arm, tries to pull her on motorbike

As if the encounter couldn’t get any scarier, the man then grabs Ms Park by the arm.

He then pulls her towards the motorbike, indicating for her to sit on it.

Of course, she vehemently refuses, wrenching her arm free and waving it, saying she’s scared.

She also tries to make excuses, saying she’s wearing a dress.

The man then puts his arm around her shoulders and kisses her again.

She quickly moves away, saying “no” repeatedly and walks away seemingly still in shock.

Man catch up with her again

Thinking that she’s finally free of them, Ms Park tells the camera that it’s time to go home.

However, it’s not over yet — the men catch up with her on their motorbike, seemingly unable to take “no” for an answer.

This time, she wards them off by telling them her home is nearby, but they still ask for her phone number.

She gives them a fake number and manages to get away again.

Korean meets man who helps her

Visibly scared now, Ms Park meets another man — but this time, it’s a good Samaritan.

He said he’d been watching the livestream nearby and saw her with the two men, and decided to come over and help.

When the two men on the motorcycle come over again, he’s seen talking to them.

They then finally depart without further incident.

Men who harassed Korean YouTuber arrested by police in India

The incident was apparently reported to the Mumbai Police, as they tracked the two men down, reported Al Jazeera.

They were swiftly arrested.

Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Paraskar said the police will carry out further investigations.

Some netizens say she was ‘too friendly’

However, some netizens have apparently pointed the finger at Ms Park, too.

Comments have said she was “too friendly”, possibly when she first encountered the men and said “I love you too”.

In response, she said that when she’s making content, people do react by showing interest or engaging with her.

That’s why she said “I love you” back to him — but was still walking back to her hotel, she pointed out.

YouTuber takes men who helped her to lunch

As for the good Samaritan, Ms Park had a chance to thank him properly.

She took him and another man who helped her post the video out for lunch.

Looks like in Aditya and Atharva, she’s made two new friends who helped her out of the frightening experience.

