Group Accidentally Buys Tickets To JB Cinema With Playground, They Play On Slides & In Ballpit

Group Purchases Kid-Friendly Cinema Tickets In JB, They Slide Before Movie

As humans, we all make mistakes. But some mistakes can turn out better than others.

Recently, a group of adults in their mid-20s unintentionally purchased tickets to a child-friendly cinema in Johor Bahru (JB).

Faced with this unexpected situation, they decided to embrace their blunder and make the most out of it.

The group ended up killing two birds with one stone, enjoying their movie comfortably while having a whale of a time on the slide and in the ball pit.

Group makes unintentional ticketing mistake at JB cinema

In her video, the OP, Nicole, shared that her group of friends accidentally bought tickets to a kids’ play seating theatre in JB.

Speaking to MS News, she explained that they were at the Mid Valley SouthKey in Malaysia for a weekend getaway. Before leaving, they decided to watch ‘Ride On’, Jackie Chan’s latest movie.

At the mall’s Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) outlet, the group used a self-service kiosk to purchase their tickets.

Nicole elaborated that there were around seven different theatre options they could choose from.

They picked the earliest movie timing available, 7.35pm, since the show was about two hours long.

She added that the ticket was reasonably priced at RM20 (S$6) per person, compared to the IMAX theatre which cost RM120 (S$36) per person.

Unbeknownst to them, these tickets were cheaper as they were for a kid-friendly theatre in the cinema.

The special screening room was equipped with a slide and ball pit to entertain children.

Nicole remarked they still did not realise their mistake until a staff member chuckled and told them they could have purchased the wrong tickets while they were looking for their theatre.

The staff then pointed them towards a bright yellow room, where they each paid an additional RM3 (S$1) for socks required for entry.

Despite the confusing situation, the group just went along with it as they “just wanted to watch the movie”.

Adults have fun on slide in cinema

Nicole told MS News the group first noticed the screening room’s colourful spongey floors and walls upon entry.

They only realised after entering that there was also a tall slide and ball pit in the screening room.

Since the movie had not started, the group decided to just let their hair down and have fun.

They did not see any cautionary signs indicating an age limit on the slide, so they took turns sliding into the ball pit.

Nicole revealed that there were only a few families in the theatre that day, so their group had “a good 10 minutes of fun” before the movie.

The group then enjoyed their movie on brightly-coloured sofas made to accommodate families of four.

Make the best out of your mistakes

Nicole dubbed their experience a once-in-a-lifetime chance caused by purchasing the wrong ticket.

She then took the opportunity to encourage others to “just do it” and make the most out of any mistakes if they ever find themselves in a similar situation.

Indeed, unexpected mistakes can sometimes turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

We’re glad Nicole and her friends could relive their childhoods in the short 10-minute window they spent in the mini playground.

