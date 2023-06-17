88-Year-Old S’porean Seen Sitting Alone & Looking Lost At JB Sentral, Passer-By Calls Police

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Singaporean Found Sitting At JB Sentral Carpark On 17 June Appeared Lost

It’s worrying enough to see children and seniors in a lost by themselves — things are arguably worse if that happens in a foreign land. On Saturday (17 June), a passer-by found an 88-year-old Singaporean man in a weakened state at the carpark of Johor Bahru (JB) Sentral.

The elderly man had reportedly sat on the ground at the carpark for four hours and looked lost.

Elderly Singaporean sitting at JB Sentral looked lost

Slightly after noon on Saturday (17 June), a netizen took to Facebook to share about his encounter with an elderly uncle at the carpark of JB Sentral.

The elderly man was reportedly alone and looked lost. He was also in a weakened state and could only sit on the ground.

Along with photos of him, the post contained images of his identification documents, like his pink Singapore IC and Passion card.

The OP said that the old man had been at the carpark for four hours, from 8am to 12pm.

Seeing how drained the senior citizen looked, he reportedly carried the elderly man to the side of the carpark entrance.

At 1pm, the OP provided an update on the situation, declaring that he had handed the uncle over to the police.

Hope he makes it back home safely

Commenting on 8World News‘ coverage of the incident, another Facebook user wrote that she had helped to carry the elderly man’s luggage.

Whether she helped him return to Singapore is unclear but she stated that she alighted at Marsiling MRT station.

MS News has reached out to both the OP and the commenter for more information. We’ll update the article if they get back.

We sincerely hope that the elderly man makes it home safely. And if he was lost, we hope someone can look out for his safety.

