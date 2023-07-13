Jetstar Flights From S’pore To Okinawa Returning On 30 Nov, One-Way Tickets Start From S$159

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jetstar Announces Return Of Flights From Singapore To Okinawa Starting In November

With the June holidays now over, it’s time to begin planning for that year-end overseas vacation.

If you find yourself at a loss on which location to choose, Jetstar Asia’s latest announcement might just sway your mind to the Land of the Rising Sun.

The airline has announced that its flights from Singapore to Okinawa, Japan will return come November.

To celebrate the relaunch, special one-way fares for this route in particular are on offer at just S$159.

Jetstar flights from Singapore to Okinawa make a return

Jetstar Asia announced the return of its flights between Singapore and Okinawa via a press release on Wednesday (12 July).

This will make it the only airline to operate direct services between the two locations, commencing on 30 Nov.

The relaunch will also have the support of the Okinawa Prefectural Government (OPG) and the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), Jetstar Asia added.

With three flights a week, those in Singapore can finally plan a getaway to the popular holiday destination.

In celebration of the relaunch, Jetstar Asia has also revealed that there will be special one-way fares from Singapore to Okinawa, starting from S$159.

Second route to Osaka via Manila

In addition, Jetstar Asia stated that it will resume a second route with services from Singapore to Osaka via Manila, the Philippines.

Commencing on 24 Nov, the flights will operate five times a week. It will then increase to daily from 30 Dec to meet year-end and pent-up demand.

Together, both routes will be able to ferry over 180,000 passengers between Singapore and Japan on a yearly basis.

Flight schedules for these services are available in the tables below:

Those interested can already begin booking their tickets on Jetstar’s official website with sales having started on 12 July at 10am.

For travel between 30 Nov to 21 May 2024, the sale will continue until 11.59pm on 16 July, unless it’s already been sold out.

