Admission Tickets To Tokyo Disneyland & Universal Studios Japan Will Increase To S$100 Amid Inflationary Pressure

Prices Of Admission To Tokyo Disneyland & Universal Studios Japan Will Spike To Around S$100

Planning a trip to the land of the rising sun will always involve a stop at the country’s iconic theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan.

Starting from the latter half of this year, though, it might be pricier to visit these locations as part of annual vacations.

Both parks will be increasing the prices of their admission tickets for adults, with it costing 10,900 yen (S$102) for Tokyo Disneyland and 10,400 yen (S$97) for Universal Studios.

Pricier tickets for Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan

On 23 June, Tokyo Disney resort revealed the increases in admission tickets to Tokyo Disneyland Park and Tokyo DisneySea Park.

The changes will kick in from 1 Oct onwards. A single-day admission ticket for adults will cost from 7,900 yen (S$74) to 10,900 yen (S$102).

This is higher than the parks’ current pricing, which stands at 7,900 yen (S$74) to 9,400 yen (S$88).

Meanwhile, the same tickets for visitors aged 12 to 17 years old will be from 6,600 yen (S$61) to 9,000 yen (S$84) — up from the previous cost of 6,600 yen (S$61) to 7,800 yen (S$73).

The resort added that admission for children aged four to eleven will remained unchanged at 4,700 yen (S$44) to 5,600 yen (S$52).

Meanwhile, Nikkei Asia reports that Universal Studios Japan in Osaka will also be increasing the price of their one-day adult ticket by 600 yen (S$5) to 10,400 yen (S$97) in mid-August.

Pricing hike due to inflationary pressure

According to Nikkei Asia, this is the first time admission tickets for adults to Tokyo Disneyland have exceeded the 10,000 yen (S$93) threshold.

Speaking to the media outlet, Professor Yuji Yamaguchi of hospitality and entertainment business at J.F. Oberlin University in Tokyo hinted that it might be due to inflationary pressure.

“The cost of labor and utilities is rising, so theme parks have to raise ticket prices,” he said.

However, he also noted that the impact on the number of visitors to the parks might be insignificant.

“As of now, prices above 10,000 yen will only be for peak times,” he said.

If Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan manage to reduce their crowds, this might in turn improve guest satisfaction.

Featured image adapted from Japan Travel and The Gaijin Ghost.