Johnny Depp Thanks Supporters On TikTok, Video Gets 6.2 Mil Views In 6 Hours

Johnny Depp Makes TikTok Debut On 7 Jun & Thanks Fans For Unwavering Support

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had fierce debates, controversy, and celebrities — all the makings of a good drama series.

After winning the defamation trial last week, Depp made his debut on TikTok on Tuesday (7 Jun), thanking his “treasured, loyal, and unwavering supporters” in his maiden video.

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

The video went viral in no time, attracting over six million views within six hours.

Depp tells supporters they did the ‘right thing’ together

On Tuesday (7 Jun), Depp made his debut on TikTok after sharing a 30-second clip.

In the opening seconds of the clip, the actor featured his fans, interspersed with footage of him waving in their direction.

Many of these fans were seen holding signs showing their support for him in the defamation suit.

The video then cuts to Depp playing an electric guitar, performing on stage, and using a typewriter.

It then concludes with Depp saluting his cheering fans.

In the caption, Depp dedicated the video to his “most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters” who’ve journeyed with him through thick and thin,

We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.

Depp then thanked his supporters and said they are and have always been his employers.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star later shared the video on his Instagram and Facebook accounts as well.

Johnny Depp’s TikTok video gets 10.5 million views

Even before Depp’s maiden TikTok video went live, four million netizens had hit the “follow” button on his verified account.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Depp’s TikTok video amassed more than 6.2 million views within just six hours and 10.5 million views at the time of writing.

Depp’s staggering success on the platform is perhaps unsurprising.

Throughout the six-week lawsuit, many had shared the televised trials on TikTok, using them to voice their support for him.

Heard says women’s rights moving backwards

The defamation lawsuit between Depp and Heard had been widely followed across the world.

Depp was suing his ex-wife Heard about an op-ed the actress wrote for The Washington Post in Dec 2018 in which she claimed she was the victim of domestic violence.

Last Wednesday (1 Jun), the lawsuit concluded with the jury ruling that Heard had defamed Depp.

He was awarded S$21 million (US$15 million) in damages. This was later reduced to S$14 million (US$10.35 million).

Heard had also won one of her counterclaims and Depp was ordered to pay her S$2.7 million (US$2 million) in damages.

In response to Depp’s TikTok caption, Heard said in a statement that

As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward’, women’s rights are moving backwards

She added that the verdict sends a message to domestic violence victims to “be afraid to stand up and speak out”, reported ST.

Hope both parties find closure

Throughout the defamation trial, many supporters have expressed their encouragement for Depp.

And just like the lawsuit, the actor’s first foray into TikTok has been a huge success with the public still backing him.

While the jury’s final verdict does not satisfy both parties, we hope they can both find closure and move on from this trying period of their lives.

Featured image adapted from @johnnydepp on TikTok.