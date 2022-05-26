Kate Moss Testifies In Ex-Boyfriend Johnny Depp’s Trial, Says He Never Pushed Her Down Stairs

Kate Moss Denies Rumours That Johnny Depp Pushed Her Down The Stairs

Over the past few weeks, the ongoing trial between Hollywood celebrities Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has taken the internet by storm.

As the proceedings continue, more and more individuals have been stepping up to provide their testimonies about the former couple.

In her earlier testimony, Heard brought up a rumour about Depp pushing British supermodel Kate Moss down the stairs when they dated in the ’90s.

Moss herself has refuted Heard’s claims, stressing that Depp “never pushed” her down any stairs.

Kate Moss testifies in defamation trial

On Wednesday (25 May), Moss took the stand in the Depp-Heard trial, appearing via a live video feed from England.

Moss revealed that she and Depp were in a romantic relationship from 1994 to 1998.

Addressing the stairs rumour that Heard mentioned, Moss clarified that Depp “never pushed” her down “any stairs”.

She described the incident that sparked the rumour in detail, stating it took place at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica.

“We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did,” Moss said. “There had been a rainstorm, and as I left the room, I slid down the stairs. I hurt my back, and I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me, and I was in pain.”

Moss proceeded to emphasise that Depp quickly came to her aid. “He came running back to help me, carried me to my room, and got me medical attention.”

She ended her statement by declaring,

He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs.

Moss was a witness for Depp during the rebuttal phase of the trial. Heard’s lawyers did not cross-examine her after her testimony, which lasted only about three minutes.

Previous allegation of Depp abusing Moss

Heard first brought up the rumour of Depp pushing Moss down the stairs during an earlier defamation trial in the UK in Nov 2020.

She repeated it during the current trial in Fairfax, Virginia, using it as justification for an altercation between her and Depp.

The incident occurred in Mar 2015, during which Depp had allegedly attempted to strike Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez.

In an escalating argument between the two, Heard jumped in to defend her and swung at Depp.

“[Whitney’s] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her,” Heard testified.

I don’t hesitate, I don’t wait. I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs. And I swung at him.

Heard claimed it was the first time she ever hit Depp.

Henriquez later testified that Depp did, in fact, land a blow on her, in addition to smacking Heard “repeatedly in the face” several times.

Depp also purportedly threw a Redbull can at his nurse Debbie Lloyd, hitting her in the back.

However, Depp’s bodyguard Travis McGivern offered a different account of the situation.

He said it was actually a “relatively peaceful conversation” that grew more intense and “volatile”, adding that Heard was the one who threw a Redbull can at Depp.

She also allegedly threw a purse at Depp, which McGivern blocked, and “tried to spit” on Depp.

Closing arguments scheduled for 27 May

Divorces and defamation trials are dramatic and messy events. However, this particular saga involving Heard and Depp is definitely on a whole new level.

With closing arguments expected to take place on 27 May, it won’t be long before this trial reaches its highly anticipated conclusion.

Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reuters and Entertainment Tonight on YouTube.