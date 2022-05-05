Amber Heard Testifies About The First Time Johnny Depp Allegedly Hit Her, Audience Remains Sceptical

Amber Heard Gives Emotional Testimony About The Start Of Johnny Depp’s Alleged Abuse

The headline-making trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has given the world all kinds of intriguing stories about poop in bed and lawyers who object to their own questions.

You could be forgiven for thinking that these are snippets from a riveting courtroom drama. But this is very much real life.

On Wednesday (4 May), Heard took the stand to recall the first time her ex-husband, who is suing her for defamation, hit her.

She claims the abuse didn’t end there. Depp allegedly continued to assault Heard over the course of their relationship, something he denied in his own testimony.

Netizens’ reactions to the proceedings have largely been supportive of Depp. However, it may still be too early to come to any conclusions.

Amber Heard recounts the moment Johnny Depp’s alleged abuse began

Heard kicked off her testimony by calling the trial “the most painful and difficult thing” she’s ever gone through. She then recalled meeting Depp for their 2011 film The Rum Diary, and how they fell in love during the press tour.

However, things eventually became violent.

According to Heard, Depp physically assaulted her for the first time in 2012. He purportedly slapped her multiple times after she laughed at one of his tattoos.

Heard said she thought the slap was a joke at first.

I laughed because I didn’t know what else to do. I just started him, kind of laughing still, thinking he was going to start laughing too and tell me it was a joke. But he didn’t.

After that, Depp supposedly got down on his knees crying and promising never to hurt her again. Heard, who called Depp the love of her life, believed him and stayed in the relationship.

But she claimed that he didn’t stick to his promise.

Heard says Depp was the love of her life

Heard, who broke down several times on the stand, said Depp continued to assault her. This would happen whenever he accused her of cheating, or when he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She described various incidents where Depp “exploded”, such as destroying property, screaming, and grabbing her by the hair and arm.

Things eventually escalated to repetitive slaps, where Depp would allegedly hold Amber in a position and slap her a few times in a row. She sobbed on the stand,

I thought he was the love of my life, and he was. He was also this other thing — and that other thing was awful.

Previously, Depp denied the slapping incident and all the other abuse allegations, saying that he has never hit a woman in his life.

I’m certainly not going to strike a woman if she decides to make fun of a tattoo I have on my body.

Heard is expected to testify again later tonight (Singapore time), after which the proceedings will halt till 16 May.

Netizens remain sceptical of Amber Heard & her abuse claims

Despite Heard’s emotional display, many netizens seem unconvinced and continue to support Depp.

Many agree that Heard’s evidence is lacking, and question why there aren’t more supposed witnesses backing up her claims.

One netizen accused Heard of being the reason “why true victims” of assault “aren’t believed”, and noted that there’s “so much evidence against her”.

Some also made fun of Heard’s “acting” and how she couldn’t even bring herself to cry actual tears.

However, there are those urging others not to side with Depp so quickly.

Someone stated that while both Depp and Heard were “bad together”, the former “did cross lines” and “needs drug and alcohol addiction help”.

However, another netizen pointed out there’s more proof that Heard was the one abusing Depp instead of the other way around.

All in all, most commenters seem to agree that Heard’s testimony was unconvincing and poorly delivered. She is expected to take the stand again on Thursday (5 May).

The jury is still out

It’s clear that many people have gotten very involved in the ongoing saga, which has ignited fierce debates across the internet.

No matter what the truth is, we hope that it will come to light and that both parties will be able to find peace. And, if anyone was indeed found guilty of abuse, hopefully they will reflect on their mistakes and never do it again.

In the meantime, it would be wise to refrain from jumping to conclusions until the trial is over and everyone has completely told their side of the story.

