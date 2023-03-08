Josephine Teo Trains With S’pore Basketball Team For International Women’s Day, A Throwback To Her School Days

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Information and Communication Minister Josephine Teo Joins Singapore Women’s Basketball Team Training

Most Singaporeans might know current Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo for her political involvement over the years.

But what’s perhaps less known about the Jalan Besar MP is that she used to play basketball in school, for Dunman High School (DHS) and Raffles Junior College (RJC).

Recently, Mrs Teo joined the Singapore Women’s Basketball Team in what appears to be one of their training sessions at Toa Payoh Sports Hall.

While the gap between the 54-year-old and her younger counterparts was apparent, she felt it was a nice walk down memory lane.

Josephine Teo played basketball during her school days

On Wednesday (8 Mar), which happens to be International Women’s Day, Mrs Teo posted a video showing highlights of her ‘training session’ with the Singapore Women’s Basketball Team.

Dressed in red basketball attire with black compression tights, she certainly looked the part of a basketballer.

Before taking to the court, Mrs Teo gave some context about her involvement with the sport.

She said she played basketball for DHS and RGS some 40 years ago during her schooling days.

Being one of the tallest in the squad, Mrs Teo said she most often played the centre position and, at times, as a forward too.

She also confessed to being “obsessed” then with old-school basketballers, such as:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Larry Bird

Earvin “Magic” Johnson

National team cheers her on as she takes to the court

As Mrs Teo emerged in her basketball shorts and singlet, members of the Singapore Women’s Basketball Team cheered in excitement.

After high-fiving the girls, Mrs Teo was handed the ball — and she looked happy to be reunited with it for a moment.

She then attempted a free throw to kick off the training session.

Though she wasn’t successful in finding the net, she came close as the ball rebounded off the hoop.

The Communications and Information Minister then had several 1v1 matchups with members of the national basketball team.

Unsurprisingly, she was outmanoeuvred by her younger counterparts.

However, she could score for some of her shots and received raucous cheers from the team behind her whenever she succeeded.

Celebrating International Women’s Day by inspiring women

Mrs Teo’s video was a tribute to International Women’s Day.

In her Facebook caption, she said there’s no better way to celebrate the occasion than spending time with women “who give their best in whatever to do”.

She took the opportunity to thank the Singapore Women’s Basketball Team for not giving her the run-around and for inspiring many others.

Featured image adapted from Josephine Teo on Facebook.