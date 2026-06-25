Over 22.6K applications received for June 2026 BTO launch, about 7,960 flats planned for October exercise

Nearly 8,000 BTO flats to be launched in October 2026 exercise

The June 2026 Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise drew more than 22,600 applications, with demand among first-timer families holding steady compared to previous launches.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (24 June), Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said 6,952 flats across seven projects islandwide were offered in this round, which closed at 11.59pm that night.

More than 22,600 applications received

As of 5pm on 24 June, the Housing & Development Board (HDB) had received a total of 22,634 applications for the exercise.

According to Mr Chee, the median application rate for first-timer families applying for three-room and larger flats held steady at 1.3 times.

Application rates varied considerably across towns and projects.

The highest rate was recorded for four-room flats at Bishan’s Lakeview Cascadia, where 3.7 first-timer families applied for every available unit.

Woodlands’ Woodgrove Acres also saw strong demand, with rates of 2.3, 3.9 and 2.4 for three-room, four-room, and five-room flats respectively.

At the other end of the scale, Sembawang’s two projects, Sembawang Brook and Sembawang Portico, recorded the lowest rates, ranging from 0.4 to 0.7 across the different flat types.

A lower application rate generally translates to a higher chance of success as it reflects fewer applicants relative to the number of flats on offer.

Enhanced priority scheme for larger families

This exercise also marked the first BTO launch under the enhanced Third Child Priority Scheme, which gives families with three or more children an increased flat allocation quota.

The scheme forms part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to support larger families and improve their access to public housing.

About 7,960 flats planned for October exercise

Looking ahead, Mr Chee said the Government will continue to provide a steady supply of flats while offering a good mix of housing options to suit Singaporeans’ different needs and budgets.

This includes plans to launch about 20,000 two-room Flexi flats between 2026 and 2028, in response to strong demand from seniors and singles.

The next BTO exercise, in October 2026, will offer about 7,960 flats across Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh, and Yishun.

It will also include the sixth Community Care Apartment (CCA) project, to be located in Toa Payoh at Caldecott.

Also Read: HDB to offer over 2,500 BTO flats with wait times of around 3 years or less in June 2026 launch

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Featured image from Chee Hong Tat on Facebook.