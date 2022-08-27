Jurong Resident Calls Police After Drunk Neighbour Enters Unlocked Flat To Relieve Himself

Drunk Neighbour Apologises To Jurong Resident After Entering Unlocked Flat To Relieve Himself

A Jurong resident and her family recently had the shock of their lives when a man entered their unlocked flat in the middle of the night to defecate.

On Thursday (26 Aug), Erma Othman took to TikTok to recount the bizarre and traumatic incident.

Turns out, the man was intoxicated at the time and had seemingly mistaken Ms Erma’s flat as his own.

Hears weird noises coming from main gate late at night

On Thursday (26 Aug) night, Ms Erma, her husband, and their three kids were asleep in the master bedroom.

At about 2.56am, she heard some sounds coming from the main door of the unit.

Being a light sleeper, the noises startled Ms Erma, who proceeded to wake her husband up.

Even though her husband reassured her that it was merely the wind, Ms Erma had a “very bad feeling” about it.

Soon after, the knocking apparently got more aggressive, followed by sounds of the door being pried open.

Fearful of this development, Ms Erma told her husband that she was sure someone was outside the door.

After consoling her eldest son, who had also woken up due to the commotion, she discussed the next course of action with her husband.

Intruder enters Jurong resident’s house and seemingly uses toilet

Coincidentally, the pair heard the sound of water running from the toilet located directly outside the master bedroom.

Guessing that the intruder must be in the toilet at the time, Ms Erma suggested her husband grab a knife from the kitchen and open the main door and gate.

As her husband left the master bedroom, he noticed that the intruder had removed his pants and shirt and left them on the dining table.

He also spotted the intruder’s wallet and handphone and proceeded to bring them into the bedroom.

The husband later left the room again to retrieve a knife from the kitchen.

Jurong resident calls police, finds out that main door was locked

When he returned to the master bedroom, the couple decided to lock the door and call the police.

Upon reaching the apartment about three minutes later, a police officer called Ms Erma and informed her that the main door was locked.

Having instructed her husband to leave the door open, she was shocked to learn this.

Coincidentally, Ms Erma’s husband heard the sound of water running – presumably from the toilet – which led them to believe that the intruder must still be inside.

Seeking comfort in the fact that police officers were outside their unit, Ms Erma told her husband to open the main door and let the cops deal with the matter.

Intruder was neighbour who stayed 4 levels above Jurong resident

Later, Ms Erma and her husband learned that the intruder was their neighbour who stayed on the ninth floor, four storeys above them. He also stays in the same section of the block as Ms Erma’s family.

However, she shared that the intruder wasn’t someone she recognised.

That night, the man was apparently drunk and Ms Erma guessed that he must’ve pressed the wrong lift button.

Coincidentally, Ms Erma’s husband had forgotten to lock the door that night after receiving a GrabFood delivery.

What was perhaps most disturbing, however, was the fact that the neighbour had apparently “shat all over their (my) dining chairs” and over their toilet.

As such, Ms Erma has shared that she will be disposing of the chairs, and has already applied bleach all over their toilet.

Describing it as a traumatic experience for her family, Ms Erma took the opportunity to remind everyone to always lock their main doors and to drink responsibly.

Jurong resident not pressing charges against neighbour

In a follow-up video, Ms Erma gave viewers a tour of their apartment and how things unfolded.

She also shared that she and her husband will not be pressing charges against the intruder.

The brother of the intruder apparently also came by to apologise for the ordeal and offered to compensate for the cleaning expenses, which they graciously declined.

Afterwards, the neighbour similarly dropped by to apologise and also brought along some goodies.

Despite the bizarre nature of the case, we’re glad it ended on a relatively happy note. We also hope it serves as a reminder for everyone to always lock their door and not take their safety for granted.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.