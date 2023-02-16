Man Leaves S$13K Meant For Brother’s Funeral At Jurong West Coffee Shop, Hawker Returns It

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hong Ji Claypot Herbal Bak Kut Teh Hawker Returns Bag Containing S$13,000 To Man In Jurong West

On Saturday (4 Feb) afternoon, 66-year-old Mr Bay patronised a coffee shop along Jurong West Street 42.

He left behind his sling bag filled with S$13,000 in cash at a table and only realised it more than one hour later.

Thankfully for him, Jalynn Woon, 37, the owner of Hong Ji Claypot Herbal Bak Kut Teh, discovered the bag filled with cash and decided to keep it.

Mr Bay was so grateful for the kind gesture and thanked the hawker profusely, explaining that it was money for his brother’s funeral.

Man leaves his bag filled with cash at Jurong West coffee shop

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Bay said his brother had passed away on 2 Feb after a fall.

After the funeral on 4 Feb, Mr Bay visited the coffee shop at Block 557 Jurong West Street 42 to have his lunch.

He placed his sling bag, containing the condolence money collected from the funeral, on the seat.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the bag contained about S$13,000 in S$100 notes.

After lunch, he left the coffee shop, completely forgetting about his bag.

Mr Bay then visited his friend’s provision shop nearby to return extra unopened drinks from the funeral.

It was only when he returned to his car one-and-a-half hours later that he realised his bag was missing.

Hawker returns bag with cash

Mr Bay hurriedly returned to the coffee shop to look for his bag.

After searching for a short while, he had almost lost hope of finding it. He figured someone must have stolen the S$13,000 cash.

But at that moment, a coffee shop staff told him to look for the Hong Ji Claypot Herbal Bak Kut Teh stall owner, Ms Woon.

When he described the bag to her and said there was a large amount of money in it, Ms Woon immediately took out the bag for him.

Opening it, he was surprised that all the cash was also untouched.

“I was so emotional and happy, I immediately hugged her and said thanks. I’m so lucky to get the bag back,” he said.

Thankful for kind gesture

Mr Bay said he was extremely thankful for Ms Woon’s kind gesture.

Hoping to garner more support for her store, he asked his grandson to share about the incident online on STOMP.

He told Shin Min Daily News that since the incident, he had brought his wife and children to the bak kut teh stall countless times. Before this, he had never eaten food from the stall.

“But now that I know the owner is such a good person. I want to express my thanks. I’ll patronise the stall more and tell others about it,” said Mr Bay.

Featured images adapted from Google Maps and Shin Min Daily News.