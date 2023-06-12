KidZania Returns To S’pore In 2024, New Attractions Include Animation Studio

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

KidZania To Reopen In 2024 With New Attractions, Including Animation Studio

With its range of interactive attractions, KidZania was one of Singapore’s favourite theme parks for families with children to visit.

Unfortunately, it closed down in 2020 after business took a hit during the pandemic.

Well, it seems that the long wait for the theme park to reopen will be over at last as it will be returning to Singapore next year.

The park will be located at the same premises, refurbished with a variety of new attractions.

KidZania to reopen in 2024

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), theme park developer Sim Leisure Group (SLG) revealed on Monday (12 June) that KidZania will be open to the public in the first quarter of 2024.

The park is famous for letting children learn about different jobs through role-play and even ‘earn’ their own form of currency.

SLG secured long-term licensing rights for Singapore from KidZania, an international chain of indoor entertainment centres from Mexico.

In addition, it has entered a tenancy agreement with Sentosa Development Corporation.

As such, the developer will refurbish the Family Entertainment Centre at Sentosa’s Palawan Beach, which spans 7,600 sqm.

The Business Times reported that the refurbishment is projected to cost S$3 million and will partly be funded by “contributions from third-party sponsors”.

Fitting out works will begin on 1 Aug and are expected to take six months to complete.

New attractions include animation studio

The park will also reopen with a variety of new attractions, such as YouTube Entrepreneur, Animation Studio, and Makers Space.

Furthermore, SLG has promised that a wide range of KidZania activities across Sentosa Island will be available for families and children to engage in.

The park will reopen with the theme of the “cities and jobs of the future”. This will enable children to gain an improved understanding of sustainability.

KidZania will also integrate into its attractions at least eight elements of the United Nation’s 17 sustainable development goals.

CEO promises KidZania is here to stay

CNA reports that Singaporean and worldwide brands will be “purpose partners” of KidZania alongside SLG.

“We are confident that KidZania Singapore will be an integral part in our revitalisation of Palawan Beach,” said Thien Kwee Eng, CEO of Sentosa Development Corporation.

Founder and chairman of SLG, Sim Choo Kheng, also shared that KidZania Singapore would be a “runaway success”.

“This time I will make sure KidZania Singapore is here to stay,” he declared.

