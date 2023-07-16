Kovan Stall Gets Complaints After Charging Extra For Plastic Bags, Hawker Explains It’s Eco-Friendly

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Kovan Hawker Stall Charges Customers S$0.10 For Plastic Bags When Carrying Takeaway

Earlier this month, supermarkets in Singapore began charging customers 5 cents for each plastic bag they use to carry their groceries.

A hawker stall in Kovan began following suit, much to the displeasure of patrons.

While keeping the first bag free for customers, each subsequent carrier would cost them S$0.10.

Some netizens have protested the charge, describing it as excessive.

Kovan hawker stall charges customers extra for plastic bags

8world News reports that a stall at Kovan Market and Food Centre at Block 209 has begun charging customers for extra plastic bags.

They put a notice stating that the first bag would be free. Afterwards, each subsequent carrier would cost S$0.10.

Speaking to 8world News, the stall owner said diners often asked for two to three bags with each purchase.

As a result, they have implemented the rule to be more environmentally conscious.

“We hawkers should not fall behind,” the owner added, referring to recent efforts in Singapore to become more green.

In addition to a S$0.30 packaging fee, they charge an extra S$0.10 for takeaway boxes.

Customers find charge excessive

Unfortunately, a few customers did not find the stall’s rule easy to adapt to.

One of them told 8world News that they felt the charge was too excessive at S$0.10.

In comparison, they said plastic bags provided by supermarkets were cheaper despite being larger in size.

A second diner said they weren’t happy with the fee but had become used to paying it at different establishments.

On the contrary, another customer had a different view on the issue, stating that they felt it was all right as long as there was a notice announcing the extra charge.

Hawker stalls report diners taking extra bags

At a hawker centre in Chong Pang, more diners have begun taking plastic bags, increasing the burden on stall owners.

One of them shared that a customer took six bags while collecting his order of noodles.

When he returned the day after, the owner removed all his plastic carriers to avoid a similar situation.

They added that in the past, 20 plastic bags would cost them S$1.

However, only 10 plastic bags can be purchased for the same price now, so patrons should begin bringing their own carriers.

Other stall owners also addressed the burden of rising costs of plastic bags. But they were willing to let the charge go in select cases, with some customers unable to afford it.

