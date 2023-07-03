S’pore Supermarkets Begin Charging 5 Cents For Each Plastic Bag, Shoppers Bring Reusable Carriers

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Supermarkets Charge Shoppers 5 Cents Per Plastic Bag From 3 July

Earlier this year, it was reported that major supermarkets in Singapore would start charging shoppers at least 5 cents per plastic bag from 3 July.

This includes outlets under operators such as FairPrice, Cold Storage and Sheng Siong.

With the rule officially in place today (3 July), shoppers at Northpoint City’s FairPrice turned up with their reusable bags to carry groceries.

According to Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and Environment Amy Khor, there has already been a marked improvement in customers bringing such carriers for their purchases.

Shoppers at major supermarkets to pay 5 cents for each plastic bag

Speaking to the media at the supermarket, Dr Khor said such a charge was becoming commonplace, with countries such as Hong Kong and Taiwan implementing it.

Many retailers in Singapore have also imposed a similar rule on their carrier bags, including 7-Eleven, Cheers and Uniqlo.

However, some adjustments will still be necessary for customers to become accustomed to the charge.

To facilitate the change, some supermarkets will offer free reusable bags for shoppers who have forgotten their own.

Posters were also available for weeks beforehand, warning customers of the policy.

In addition, staff has undergone training to ensure a smoother rollout of the 5-cent charge.

“[This] is an important step in our journey towards a greener Singapore,” Dr Khor said.

She noted that several had brought their reusable bags to Northpoint City today.

Cashiers have also witnessed an increase in customers using such carriers.

“I want to encourage you to join us in this effort to reduce waste to safeguard the environment for future generations,” Dr Khor added. “Every action will make a difference.”

Shoppers bring their own reusable bags

True to her words, the effect of the 5-cent charge on shoppers visiting the FairPrice outlet at Northpoint City was visible.

Many brought their reusable bags, trolleys and boxes to carry their purchases.

Speaking to MS News, one such customer, Mr Teoh, shared that he has always used these bags for his shopping trips.

On the other hand, Madam Lim, a retiree, admitted that the 5-cent charge made her switch to reusable bags.

“We need some time to get used to it,” she said.

Another shopper, Crystal, 31, stated that she would bring her own reusable bags, only paying if necessary.

Customers express views on 5-cent charge

Most shoppers MS News spoke to also felt that the 5-cent charge would help Singapore greatly with efforts to go green.

Madam Lim noted that other countries already had such policies in place. Some of them would even offer customers cartons to transport their purchases.

Meanwhile, Aminah, 25, told MS News that the charge, while cheap, was a step in the right direction.

However, she pointed out that supermarkets should invest in more sustainable solutions, such as offering biodegradable bags.

Raihan, 43, noted that the rule had its pros and cons.

For instance, more shoppers would bring their reusable carriers. But this also means they would end up purchasing plastic trash bags separately, rendering the initiative not as effective as it could be.

Madam Lim also acknowledged the issue of needing a way to transport her trash. She said she would just have to find an environmentally friendly way of doing so.

