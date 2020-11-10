KPE & TPE Link Will Ease Traffic For Motorists Heading To Jurong From Punggol

Punggol residents who often take the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) in the morning would know how much of a headache traffic there can be.

Good news, as the interchange is now ready ahead of schedule, allowing for much smoother journeys.

With a new link between the expressways, you no longer have to dread the long commute.

KPE & TPE link completed ahead of schedule

In a Facebook post on Monday (9 Nov), Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said the final link of the KPE/TPE interchange with Punggol and Pasir Ris has been completed after 5 years in the making.

He added that traffic from Punggol and Pasir Ris should flow better onto the westbound TPE, towards Jurong.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), initial estimates predicted the completion of the project in June 2021.

But it seems that Punggol and Pasir Ris residents can now make use of the new road 7 months in advance.

Interchange allows smoother traffic in Punggol area

LTA says the new slip road will also allow better traffic flow into Punggol Town from the expressway while reducing jams at the TPE between Punggol Way and the KPE.

Motorists driving between Punggol and Pasir Ris are already enjoying a new link between the 2 areas. This is part of the overall interchange project that includes bridges, flyovers and slip roads.

The project is expected to meet traffic demands as the area develops.

Enhanced connectivity

With the final link of the TPE/KPE interchange completed, perhaps motorists will experience lesser jams from Punggol onto the expressway. After all, it could get pretty congested especially during peak hours.

Kudos to the engineers and workers for completing the project ahead of schedule to make the lives of motorists a little less stressful.

