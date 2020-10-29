HiRoller Skating Rink In Pasir Ris Has Separate Sections For Beginners & Pros

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, plans to watch travelling performances like Disney on Ice might have to be put on hold.

While waiting for their triumphant return, you too can have a go at twirling, spinning, and waltzing under the bright lights — minus the ice.

Hidden in the Eastern town of Pasir Ris is HiRoller, an indoor skating rink lit up with disco lights so you too can feel like you’re the star of your own Disney on Ice show.

Since it’s also the largest indoor skating rink in Singapore, you can take comfort in the probability that no one will notice you stumbling on your first few tries.

HiRoller skating rink in Pasir Ris has retro nightclub vibes

Nightclubs may not be able to open just yet, but stepping foot into HiRoller will give you almost the same vibes, with the dark ambience and neon spotlights.

You don’t have to feel paiseh even if you’re a complete novice. The rink is split into 2 zones – red and blue for beginners and pros respectively – so you won’t feel pressurised to perform at all.

With the disco vibes going on at HiRoller, you might expect most of the customers to comprise of boomers.

But that’s surprisingly not the case.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the rink has seen an increase in teenagers visitors after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, eager to have a feel of the 80s and 90s.

$17 for 2-hour session

A 2-hour session for adults will cost $17, while students need only pay $15.

These prices are inclusive of skates and guards rental fees, so if you have your own, bring them along and get a $5 discount.

If you’d like to spend the whole day at the rink honing your roller-blading skills, a Full-Day Session Pass would cost $40 for adults and $35 for students.

Hi-Roller has 2 kinds of skating boots for rental — roller skates and inline skates.

Roller skates (left), Inline skates (right)

Our colleagues who visited the rink recommend going for the 4-wheel roller skates for easier balance.

Here are more deets on where and when to head down, if you’re already planning a trip.

HiRoller

Address: Market Square @ Downtown East, E!Hub, Level 5, 1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore 519599

Opening hours: 11am-9pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Pasir Ris

Contact Number: 9694 4094

For more details, check out HiRoller’s website here.

Be the star of your own skating performance

If you’ve always admired the elegance and grace of skaters, why not have a go at it yourself?

We heard the NTUC outlet there is also pretty well-stocked too, so you can consider going for a grocery run after skating around at the rink.

