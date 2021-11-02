Large Group Of Over 10 People Seen Gathering At MBS Boardwalk In TikTok Video

Since social gatherings were restricted to 2-pax, many of us have been anticipating the easing of restrictions to meet up with friends once again.

However, some have taken matters into their own hands, allegedly flouting safety measures and gathering in larger groups.

On Monday (1 Nov), Facebook group NUS – No Use Singapore reshared a TikTok video of a large gathering at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Boardwalk.

The group of over 10 people was seen celebrating multiple birthdays in various costumes and eating at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Boardwalk.

Since then, the TikTok user has privated his account.

Group was celebrating 3 people’s birthdays

On Monday (1 Nov), NUS – No Use Singapore shared a 34-second TikTok video of a large group of people gathering at MBS Boardwalk.

The video starts off with the group celebrating 3 people’s birthdays with cakes each embossed with different names.

Source

It is not known when the video was uploaded.

However, the video contains pictures of people dressed up in Squid Game outfits.

Source

Another clip within the video showed another individual donning a T-rex costume, hinting that it was also a Halloween celebration.

Source

The TikTok video then pans over 2 large groups of people sitting at the Boardwalk enjoying the cakes with beverages on the side.

Source

Large groups of more than 10 in photos at MBS Boardwalk

Several group photos were also included in the video, including this photo of a group of 14 people.

Source

Another photo featured showed a group of 7 girls.

Source

The group was also seen dancing and enjoying themselves along the boardwalk.

Throughout the photos and videos, nobody seemed to be donning a mask, although several had masks pulled down on their chin.

Netizens hope authorities will take action

Facebook group NUS – No Use Singapore captioned the video saying even if they wanted to break the rules, they shouldn’t go overboard.

Some netizens echoed similar sentiments. This netizen hinted that it was especially foolish of them to share the video on social media.

Source

Others hoped that authorities will take action about it, harshly saying he hopes every individual receives the maximum fine.

Source

Another individual said all he sees is people getting fined $2,000. This is a reference to a man who had allegedly been fined $2,000 for gathering at Esplanade Park with more than 1 individual.

Source

MS News has reached out to the National Environment Agency (NEA) for a statement on the matter.

Flouting Covid-19 restrictions is unacceptable

While the restrictions can be stifling as they drag on, most understand that they are necessary.

Blatantly flouting the rules and gathering in such big groups is not acceptable.

Hopefully, if found to have taken place recently, authorities will take action to deter more of such gatherings.

Featured image adapted from NUS – No Use Singapore from Facebook.