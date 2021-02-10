Last Survivor Of Pasir Panjang Battle Passes Away 79 Years After Historic Firefight

The Battle of Pasir Panjang in 1942 was a dark moment of Singapore’s history that many of us learned about during our Social Studies lessons.

Though brutally killed, 2nd Lieutenant Adnan of the Malay Regiment was hailed as a hero for his contributions during the battle and his determination even in the face of death.

Nearly 80 years later on 9 Feb 2021, Mr Ujang Mormin, the last survivor of the very same battle, passed away as a result of Covid-19.

He was 100 years old.

According to Malaysian newspaper The Star, Mr Ujang Mormin was admitted to hospital on 26 Jan after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, on 6 Feb, Mr Ujang’s grandniece received a call saying that the World War 2 veteran was in critical condition.

He passed away at a Selangor Hospital 3 days later on 9 Feb.

Prior to his passing, Mr Ujang had expressed his desire to meet his relatives and friends. However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia, these arrangements reportedly could not be made.

Looking back, the grandniece said it was as if Mr Ujang “knew the time had come“.

Was just 21 during Pasir Panjang battle

Originally from the town of Rembau in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Mr Ujang joined the 1st Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment in 1939, reports New Straits Times (NST).

He finished his basic training in 1941 and was deployed to Pasir Panjang Ridge in Singapore — AKA the Gap Ridge.

Then just 21 years old, Mr Ujang fought alongside the legendary Lieutenant Adnan Saidi against the invading Japanese forces.

Though most of his comrades fell to the Japanese, Mr Ujang was among the handful who made it out alive.

After a series of fortunate events, Mr Ujang somehow found his way back to Rembau where he had an emotional reunion with his parents — an event “he (I) will always remember“.

Post World War 2, Mr Ujang reportedly returned to serve in the Royal Malay Regiment until 1947, after which he worked as a prison warden.

He later married a girl from his village, who bore him 2 daughters and a son. His wife and both his daughters have reportedly passed on, while his son’s whereabouts are unknown.

Thank you for showing us the definition of grit & determination

Thank you to Mr Ujang and his comrades for standing their ground and fighting for the cause during the Battle of Pasir Panjang, even if it meant putting their lives on the line.

Though the battle was never won, it taught future generations about the value of grit and determination.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mr Ujang’s relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Watch our video below to learn more about the historic battle.

