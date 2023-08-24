M’sian Man Drinks Teh Tarik 3 Times A Day For Years, Gets Diabetes In Mid-20s & Loses Right Foot

Malaysian Man Gets Right Leg Amputated After Drinking Teh Tarik Thrice Daily

As far as local drinks go, teh tarik is one of the most popular thanks to its creamy texture and fragrant, sweet flavour.

That said, like many other things in life, it must be consumed in moderation, as it is high in sugar.

Unfortunately, one man in Malaysia found that out too late.

After years of drinking teh tarik three times a day, he sadly developed diabetes and eventually had to have his leg amputated.

Man with amputated leg drank teh tarik from morning to night for years

The man, Azlan, shared his story with TikTok account @kedidi_kakipalsu in a video shared on Monday (21 Aug).

To start, the 55-year-old said he has been living with diabetes for over 30 years.

In his younger days, he did not observe a healthy diet and consumed teh tarik three times a day — in the morning, afternoon, and night.

Such was his love for the beverage, that he always had to have it in his car. He would even run out to get more if his supply was depleted.

He would also take a lot of soft drinks, such as Coca-Cola.

Sweet drinks were not the only cause of his diabetes, however, as his irregular mealtimes also played a part.

Looking back, Azlan would join friends at 3am or 4am to eat at mamak restaurants.

There, he would consume more unhealthy dishes like roti canai and, of course, his favourite teh tarik.

Years of poor dietary habits took a toll, and Azlan said he began to feel the effects when he turned 45.

Man’s leg had to be amputated after a small wound grew and deteriorated

Azlan’s diabetes did more than wreck his pancreas’ ability to produce insulin.

After sustaining a minor injury from a nail, the wound grew until it caused his skin to rot.

He was then admitted for surgery, but his doctor was unable to save his leg and had to amputate it in the end.

Diabetes can interfere with a wound’s ability to heal naturally, as it affects circulation and causes blood to move more slowly, according to Medical News Today.

As a result, the body takes longer to deliver nutrients to wounds that are vital for healing, making it difficult or impossible for recovery to occur.

Man’s unhealthy teh tarik consumption serves as reminder to viewers

Azlan’s video has since gone viral, having fetched 1.8 million views at the time of writing.

Viewers were deeply impacted by his story and felt it was a timely reminder.

One commenter said they plan to show it to their partner, who enjoys sweet and carbonated drinks.

The TikTok account replied, saying they hoped the video would help while agreeing that canned drinks contain a lot of sugar.

Another viewer said Azlan’s story reminded them of their brother-in-law, who liked to drink teh tarik all day and died at 40.

Meanwhile, a viewer said the video made her concerned for young people nowadays who are consuming sweet drink food and drinks even more rampantly.

Finally, one commenter advised that regular physical exercise is the way to go if one loves sweet drinks and food. Citing themselves as an example, they said drinking teh tarik is an everyday must for them, so they stay active by tending to their two-acre vegetable garden.

Less teh tarik and boba, more water & green tea

One sweet drink may not feel like a big deal when you’re having it, but it can become a real problem if you’re not mindful of your intake.

Hopefully, Azlan’s story can serve as a cautionary tale, and perhaps make us think twice about placing that daily boba order.

